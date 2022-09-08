Pneumonia bacteria that killed six people in Argentina can be found in water

An outbreak of pneumonia that has killed at least six people at a private clinic in Argentina’s Tucumán province may be caused by bacteria naturally found in fresh water. The cases gained worldwide fame earlier this month.

The outbreak appears, so far, to be restricted to a private clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, 1,300 km from Buenos Aires. Of the 10 infected, eight are health professionals.

According to the R7 website, last weekend, health authorities said the cases were caused by a bacterium called legionella. Professionals work to identify the specification of the bacteria, although there is a strong suspicion that it is the Legionella pneumophila.

dangerous bacteria

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States) explains that at least one in ten people who become ill with the infection dies.

THE Legionella pneumophila is a Gram-negative bacillus-type bacterium, which, according to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment, “often causes pneumonia.”

This medical guide describes legionella infection as a flu-like syndrome. As symptoms, patients have fever, chills, malaise, body pain, confusion, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

When the disease progresses to pneumonia, it is common to have shortness of breath, chest pain and the person spitting up balls of blood.

The bacterium is not usually transmitted between people, although this is possible “in rare circumstances,” says the CDC.

The MSD Handbook points out that when outbreaks occur in hospitals, as in Argentina, “they usually involve a contaminated hot water source.”

cases in SC

According to DIVE/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina), there are no cases of the bacterium in the state.

Casan (Companhia Catarinense de Águas e Saneamento) did not respond to the ND+ whether there is some kind of treatment in the water to prevent bacteria like this from reaching the homes of Santa Catarina residents. The space remains open.



