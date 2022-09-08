Police investigate disappearance of 12-year-old girl in Salto | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Civil Police of Salto (SP) is investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Eduarda Viana Moris was last seen on Monday night (5), when she told her father that she would go to an aunt’s house, but never arrived.

This Wednesday (7), police said they are searching for the teenager and analyzing security camera footage. Her mother told g1 that an operation with sniffer dogs is scheduled for Friday (9), to retrace the girl’s path.

The Municipal Guard also informed that it is supporting the occurrence and that it shared photos of the girl with teams from neighboring cities. When she disappeared, Eduarda was wearing black pants and a pink sweatshirt.

The missing persons report was registered on Tuesday morning (6). According to the police record, the mother reported that Eduarda disappeared after saying that she would go to an aunt’s house, near her father’s house in Jardim Santo Inácio.

According to the BO, the father accompanied his daughter to the corner, but she has not been seen since. The mother said that, during this period, the girl called her brother and told her that she had left a “gift” under her pillow, where the mother found a farewell letter.

Also according to the incident report, Eduarda’s mother also learned, through the school where her daughter studies, that the girl was exchanging WhatsApp messages with an unknown man and that, in June, she was followed in front of the school.

According to her mother, Eduarda had never run away from home before. Any information about her whereabouts can be communicated to the Military Police, through 190.

