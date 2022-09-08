Pregnant Australian is dragged by the hair by teenager while walking with children – News

A 37-year-old pregnant woman was violently attacked by a teenager while pushing her stroller with her two children through the city of Perth, Australia, last Monday (5).

The woman, who is five months pregnant, was walking down an alley in Smallman Place when a young woman who was riding a scooter approached from behind and started the attack.





Security camera footage from the neighborhood shows the moment when the girl pulls the victim by the hair and drags her along the sidewalk away from her children.





The mother tries to hold the stroller the two children were in, but the item falls over when she is thrown to the floor. The children lie on their backs, screaming and kicking.

The pregnant woman fell on her stomach during the attack and suffered some cuts and bruises. When trying to fight the aggressor, she received blows to the head.









The Australian authorities who dealt with the case took the woman to hospital to confirm that all was well with the soon-to-be baby.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested for attempted robbery after being identified as the teenager in the video. The moment of arrest was also filmed and shows the young woman cursing the police as her family cries. She will be presented to court on September 13.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



