“Presenter is loose and rude, especially with women”, denounce Globo employees

247 – “Since he debuted at the ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’ (Globo) Manoel Soares has been described by some journalists, and on social media, as a victim of an alleged ‘boycott’ or ‘contempt’ by the titular presenter”, informs the journalist. Ricardo Feltrin in his column on the UOL portal.
“This column heard employees and a former member of ‘Encontro’ and found exclusively that there are complaints against Soares for disrespecting co-workers. All agreed to speak on condition of anonymity and rated the co-host as ‘clumsy’, ‘slack’ and ‘thick’ with colleagues — especially women. No formal records have been made of such behaviors, however,” he adds.
“According to these people, he has created a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes since he was a reporter on the program, then presented by Fátima Bernardes. He started participating in the attraction in 2017. Over time, said a former employee, the team got so bored that he ended up making fewer and fewer participations, until he was transferred to ‘É de Casa’, in 2020”, reports Feltrin
