“Presenter is loose and rude, especially with women”, denounce Globo employees

All agreed to speak on condition of anonymity and rated the co-host as ‘clumsy’, ‘flabby’ and ‘thick’ edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – “Since he debuted at the ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’ (Globo) Manoel Soares has been described by some journalists, and on social media, as a victim of an alleged ‘boycott’ or ‘contempt’ by the titular presenter”, informs the journalist. Ricardo Feltrin in his column on the UOL portal.

Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) Reproduction / TV Globo

“This column heard employees and a former member of ‘Encontro’ and found exclusively that there are complaints against Soares for disrespecting co-workers. All agreed to speak on condition of anonymity and rated the co-host as ‘clumsy’, ‘slack’ and ‘thick’ with colleagues — especially women. No formal records have been made of such behaviors, however,” he adds.

“According to these people, he has created a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes since he was a reporter on the program, then presented by Fátima Bernardes. He started participating in the attraction in 2017. Over time, said a former employee, the team got so bored that he ended up making fewer and fewer participations, until he was transferred to ‘É de Casa’, in 2020”, reports Feltrin

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.