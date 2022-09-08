Prince Charles: who is the successor to Queen Elizabeth II | World

Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince Charles, assumes the British throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The firstborn of the monarch, he occupies the throne after the longest reign in UK history – Elizabeth remained at the head for more than seven decades.

Charles is 73 years old and the oldest monarch to begin a reign. He was already gradually assuming the functions of his mother, amid the advancing age of the monarch.

In addition to Charles, Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – who died in April 2021, aged 99 – had three other children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

As the eldest, Charles is first in line to the throne. After him is his first child, Prince William, followed by William’s eldest son, Prince George.

Now, the new king must attend an audience with the prime minister and deliver a speech to the nation, in addition to traveling around the United Kingdom.

Charles was just 3 years old when his mother took the throne after the death of his grandfather, King George VI. At age 9, he became Prince of Wales, the traditional title of the heir to the British throne. He also inherited other titles from his parents such as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Edinburgh.

Charles was the first heir of Elizabeth II to go to school and university. Among teaching units, he attended Cheam School outside London, Gordonstoun in northern Scotland and Trinity College Cambridge.

The prince waits longer than any of his predecessors to become monarch. In February 2017, at age 90, Elizabeth II celebrated the Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the longest-reigning sovereign in British history. At the time, the queen completed 65 years on the throne.

Now, after the monarch’s 70 years at the head of the British throne, Charles is the oldest king to start a reign.

Troubled marriage to Princess Diana

Charles married Diana Spencer, the charismatic Princess Diana, on July 29, 1981. About 750,000 people watched the ceremony live on television and another 500,000 ventured to follow the event in person between St. Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Diana had two children: Prince William, born in 1982, and Prince Harry, born in 1984.

They faced years of marital problems, which resulted in their separation in August 1996. At the time, Diana attributed the divorce to Charles’ refusal to end his affair with British longtime lover Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles said he remained faithful to the marriage “until it fell apart”. In an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the divorce was entirely amicable.

A year later, on August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France, while fleeing paparazzi.

From pillar of separation to ‘queen consort’

Charles married Camilla almost eight years after Diana’s death in 2005. She then became the Duchess of Cornwall. Now, she will become “Queen Consort” – a title that Queen Elizabeth II said she hopes will be recognised.

That’s because, considered a pillar of the separation between Charles and Diana, Camilla was not liked by the public – but saw her approval rating grow thanks to her numerous commitments to the royal family.

The title of “Queen Consort” is given to the wife of a reigning monarch. The concept is different from the title of queen – in the case of Elizabeth II –, intended for those who are already born into the royal family and are automatically in the line of succession.

In practice, a queen consort has the same social standing and status as a spouse. Historically, however, it does not have the same political powers.

Charles is a long-time environmentalist and seeks to bring attention to the issue. He recently said that one of his Aston Martin cars was modified to run on “cheese” and “wine.”

In an interview with the BBC, the then prince said that he modified the car to be able to supply it with fuels of renewable origin.

The car, which he has owned for over 50 years, runs on 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded gasoline. In the mix goes the surplus from local wine production and the whey from cheese making.

In 2021, he said he understands the frustration of young environmental activists, such as the Swedish Greta Thunberg, in relation to the passivity of politicians in the face of the climate emergency.

“All these young people think nothing happens, so of course they get frustrated,” said the 72-year-old prince.

Prince Charles was already taking over his mother’s duties as she advanced in age. In May of this year, for example, it was the first time in the history of Elizabeth’s reign that the prince replaced the monarch at the opening of the British Parliament. She did not attend the Palace of Westminster due to mobility issues. –

In 70 years in office, Elizabeth II had only missed a speech twice, in the years when she was pregnant with her children Andrews and Edward.

Upon assuming the throne of the United Kingdom, the heir will be able to choose how to be called. According to official rites, Charles has two options. The first is to follow the traditional path and assume the title of King Charles III.