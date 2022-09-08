PRIO (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, discloses production data; CSN (CSNA3) completes acquisition of LafargeHolcim and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (8) highlights the 12.8% drop in PRIO’s daily production (PRIO3) in August compared to July.

GPA announced that it intends to accelerate the expansion of the number of stores until 2024.

CSN informed that CSN Cimentos concluded, on Tuesday, the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by LafargeHolcim.

Eletrobras (ELET6), in turn, reported that the Court suspended the payment order of R$ 6.799 billion to Eagle, in which amounts related to alleged extrajudicial executive titles are charged.

Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) revised its projections for the number of stores to be opened by 2024, according to a material fact published on Tuesday (6).

The company decided to accelerate the opening of proximity stores and foresee the opening of up to 300 units by 2024, of which 50 in the supermarket format and 250 in the proximity store format.

PRIO (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, reported a drop in daily production in August of 12.8%. The company produced in August, counting the 95% of Polvo + TBMT and the 10% of Manati 40,832 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to 46,824 boepd in July.

Total sales fell from 993,600 barrels in July to 908,634,000 in August.

ZAMP (BKBR3), owner of Burguer King Brasil

The Board of Directors decided, this Wednesday, to propose to the participants of the First and Second Share Grant Plan and the Performance Share Grant Plan approved on April 29, 2022, the maintenance of the vesting periods and conditions originally provided for in the Plans in case the OPA is not successful.

According to a statement, approximately 84% of plan participants signaled adherence to the proposal. In this case, if the OPA is not successful, there will be a reduction in the impact on the company’s results for 2022, already considering all the terms of the Proposal, of approximately 70% when compared to R$32 million, plus R$19 million of social and labor charges borne by the company.

If the OPA is successful and the company starts to have a controller defined as a result of the OPA, the vesting periods of the virtual shares already granted will be considered early, as currently provided for in the Plans.

Participants who do not accept the proposal will be given the shares corresponding to the anticipation of the vesting periods under the current terms of the Plans, prior to the OPA, regardless of whether the OPA is successful or not.

Eletrobras (ELET6) reported that the Court suspended the payment order of R$ 6.799 billion to Eagle, in which amounts related to alleged extrajudicial executive titles, consisting of bearer obligations issued in the 1960s to 1980s, are charged for payment of the compulsory electricity loan (ECE).

The company also says that it is working to get the lawsuit dismissed.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) informed that CSN Cimentos, a closely held company controlled by CSN and which concentrates the group’s cement manufacturing and marketing operations (CSN Cimentos), concluded, this Tuesday, the acquisition of 100% of the shares of issued by LafargeHolcim.

Tupy (TUPY3) reported that the 4th public issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, with restricted efforts, in the amount of R$ 1 billion, was concluded.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

The company’s Board of Directors approved the 2nd issue of debentures, simple, not convertible into shares, in up to 2 series, with limited distribution efforts by its subsidiary, Hospital Anchieta, in the amount of R$715 million.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banco Banrisul approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$45 million to shareholders.

Pine Bank (PINE4)

Clube de Investimento Horizonte, managed by Sita Sociedade Corretora de Valores Mobiliários, achieved exposure equivalent to 10.7% of the total number of preferred shares issued by Banco Pine and 5.1% of the company’s total number of shares.

Real Investor Gestão de Recursos now holds 2,195,500 million CSU common shares, which represent 5.25% of the company’s capital stock.

