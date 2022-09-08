Priscila Fantin satisfies fans’ curiosity and reveals reason for recent surgery: “Fix this little thing”

After catching the attention of fans with a post last week, she returned to social media and made a series of videos to tell her decision to undergo an aesthetic procedure.

Actress Priscila Fantin left fans worried after a publication on her social networks showing that she was hospitalized receiving medical care. At the time, the famous simply said that “evolution is slow”, causing suspense about the procedure to which she was subjected. At dawn on Wednesday (7), however, she decided to reveal that it is an aesthetic intervention and took the opportunity to detail the treatment.

She said that she decided to have breast surgery because of the effects of the menstrual cycle, as she always suffered a lot from the symptoms during this period and was uncomfortable with the limitations because of the pain. In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the actress said that, when she was still a teenager, she underwent breast reduction surgery.

“Three years ago, after a lot of work on my mind, because I was extremely resistant to doing any kind of interference with the natural order of things, I decided to have a breast reduction. Since I was 16 years old, I’m 39, I have breast dysplasia. With each menstruation, it swells a lot, gets very painful, very heavy, feverish… So, this accordion effect, breastfeeding and the way I was more relaxed in relation to taking care of myself, left me in a way that I couldn’t looking in the mirror, I didn’t like what I saw, I didn’t feel safe, I didn’t have self-confidence. And it was a struggle at the time. The internal process in relation to this, this decision, and the fear I had of going to an operating room was very difficult, but I went and it was very good”said the actress.