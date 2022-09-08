Professional diver teaches how to avoid shark attacks: ‘Act like a predator’ – News

A professional diver has gone viral on TikTok with videos showing how to avoid suffering a shark attack. Kayleigh Grant is the creator of the Kaimana Ocean Safari in Hawaii, which is a kind of sea safari, and has been dealing with the animals for ten years.

The expert leveraged her experience and knowledge to help people deal with predators should they end up running into one of the sea kings.





Grant highlights the importance of acting like a predator rather than prey. The prey usually runs away and splashes water. Therefore, she indicates that eye contact is made with the animal.

“What you should really do is not dive or turn, but face the animal and make eye contact,” she explains.







Despite explaining and showing the method of touching the shark, she suggests that other techniques be used first. “This shark was swimming towards me, but as soon as I turn my body, I face the animal and make eye contact. It decides to switch off and swim. Making eye contact is more intimidating and that’s what other predators do,” she says.

Grant was asked by a netizen about what she would do if the shark approached with its mouth open.

“This is such a rare situation that I only have one video that I can show you. When the shark arrives, I will redirect it. It decides to open its mouth, so I remove my hand from that area and place it in a different area of ​​the shark.” shows her in a second recording.





Kayleigh reinforces that wild animals are very unpredictable and, therefore, people should not swim with sharks without being accompanied by a qualified professional.

“We show these videos in case you’re in this rare emergency situation alone. We want everyone to be safe with the sharks,” says Grant.





The diver also remembers that sharks are not attracted to the blood of human beings. “When you dive professionally, you definitely go into the ocean with a lot of cuts and scrapes, and I’ve been around sharks while bleeding a little bit, and there’s no reaction. We don’t smell or taste like their natural food source, which is fish”, she explains.

And now, do you believe that you would be able to face the king of the seas?









