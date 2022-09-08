Project provides resources for SUS and periodic correction of amounts paid – News

08/09/2022 – 13:25

Wesley Amaral/House of Representatives The author of the proposal, deputy Nereu Crispim

The Complementary Law Project (PLP) 95/22 establishes general rules for tripartite funding and for the periodic review of amounts allocated to health actions and services of medium and high complexity within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS). The text is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

“This proposal is a recognition of the work of Santa Casa and philanthropic hospitals, which correspond to more than 50% of all SUS care”, said the author of the proposal, Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSD-RS). “Their eventual bankruptcy would lead to the collapse of the health system in the country”, he continued.

“Since the implementation of the SUS, hospitals and philanthropic entities have been suffering progressive indebtedness, which greatly affects the provision of health services”, noted Nereu Crispim. “Linked to public health by constitutional force, they depend on political will to increase resources,” he said.

According to the text, the measures aim to guarantee contracts and agreements between the Union and non-profit private law entities participating in the SUS – in general, hospitals and charitable, philanthropic or university entities. States, the Federal District and municipalities may also develop complementary rules.

As a source of funds for the periodic review of the SUS table, the proposal provides for the revocation of tax waivers on oil exploration and production (Law 13,586/17) and on investments by Brazilians abroad (Law 9,481/97), in order to ensure the transfer of at least R$ 10 billion extra per year to the National Health Fund (FNS).

The bill also institutes an official credit line for hospitals and entities; provides for tax exemptions and amnesties; creates a fund guaranteeing resources to cover the sector’s liabilities, deficits and investments; and suggests the transfer to the FNS of the proceeds from indemnities for collective damages resulting from public civil actions.

According to the Confederation of Holy Houses and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB), since the Real Plan in 1994, the SUS table has been corrected by almost 94%, and inflation (INPC) has exceeded 636%. “There are R$ 10.9 billion a year of financial imbalance”, said the president of the CMB, Mirocles Véras, in a recent article published in the media.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. Then it will go to the Plenary.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Natalia Doederlein