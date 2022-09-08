Protesters crowd Paulista, show support for Bolsonaro and criticize the STF

Protesters also praised Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), candidate for governor of the State of São Paulo, and cursed former president Lula

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Thousands of people went to Avenida Paulista this Wednesday, 7, to celebrate the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence and support President Jair Bolsonaro.



Thousands of people went to Paulista Avenuein São Paulo, this Wednesday, 7th, to celebrate the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil and show support for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election in the october elections. wearing shirts from Brazilian Team or dressing in green and yellow, the groups started arriving around 10:00 am (Brasília time) and gathered in front of the Museum of Art of São Paulo (MASP). Carrying Brazilian flags and crowding the main road in the capital of São Paulo, the protesters sang songs that praised the Chief Executive. In the act, many citizens also carried posters that criticized the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “President activate the Armed Forces to remove ministers from the STF and STE”, “Supremo is the people” and “We want cleaning up in the STF” were some of the messages displayed, which also asked for “audible votes”. the former president Squid (EN), which leads polls for voting intentionswas also a target, being cursed at several times.

The protest was attended by several electric trios, which were scattered along the avenue. Who received praise from the protesters, in turn, was Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), former Minister of Infrastructure and candidate for governor of the State of São Paulo. Still in the morning, the chant “Tarcísio, where are you? I came here just to see you” was chanted by one group. In the early afternoon, the politician followed his schedule and attended the event. “We’re wearing green and yellow, but it’s not because of the World Cup. We started to use green and yellow in our daily lives. We became proud of our country,” he said. Other politicians who attended were Marcos Ponteswho is vying for a seat in the Senate; Carla Zambellicandidate for federal deputy and Sérgio Camargocandidate for federal deputy.