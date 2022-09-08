Protesters do act in favor of Bolsonaro on Copacabana Beach with the presence of the president | Rio de Janeiro

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, went to Copacabana Beach, in the South Zone of Rio, for a demonstration of support for the president this Wednesday (7). The president arrived in Rio at 2 pm and took part in a motorcycle ride, before joining the act in Copacabana.

The act, at Posto 6, coincides with the celebrations, by the Armed Forces, of the Bicentennial of Independence.

Avenida Atlântica was closed from Rua Figueiredo Magalhães to Rua Joaquim Nabuco, and protesters spread out along the route, occupying part of the two lanes.

Traditionally, civic-military celebrations are held in the Center, but this year they took place only in Copacabana, which in recent years has become a point of support for the president.

Many protesters were dressed in green and yellow and carried Brazilian flags. Groups displayed anti-democratic posters, some written in English, with criticism of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and requests for a printed vote with public counts.

“Bolsonaro, activate the Armed Forces and clean up the STF and the TSE”, read one. “Destitution of the STF” and “Federal intervention — outside the STF” were others.

At least four Navy ships were positioned exactly at the height of the civic-military stage act. On the lanes of the Atlantic, there were sound cars with religious and politicians giving speeches. The Air Force also makes aerial presentations.

President and Governor Cláudio Castro took the stage, as did Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and other politicians who support Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro arrived in Rio around 2 pm at Santos Dumont Airport, coming from Brasília. In the federal capital, the president participated in the September 7 parade and gave a speech.

As soon as he landed, Bolsonaro went to the concentration of a motorcycle, which would escort him to Copacabana.

In the sea at Posto 6, dozens of watercraft were waiting for the president for a naval procession.

Former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, Fabrício Queiroz was announced in a sound car at the protest. Queiroz is investigated in the cracks scandal.

Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, who is on the run and lives in the United States, was remembered in posters.

The celebrations for the Bicentennial of Independence in Rio began with a naval parade and music with military bands. From early on, artillery salutes were carried out at the Copacabana Fort every hour.

Throughout the morning, Army bands played in the neighborhoods of Flamengo, Lagoa, Madureira, Méier, São Cristóvão, Sulacap and Urca.

At 9 am, a naval stop with the participation of ships from the Brazilian Navy and from friendly countries departed from the Recreio Sea, heading towards Guanabara Bay.

The party at Posto 6 featured an air show by Esquadrilha CEU and performances by music bands. Afterwards, the free jump team of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, “Os Cometas”, reinforced by members of the Brazilian Air Force “Equipe Falcão”, performed a demonstration with a landing on the beach.

The Smoke Squadron also made a presentation in the skies of Copacabana.

At 4 pm, approximately the time of the Proclamation of Independence, the Brazilian fleet and artillery stationed at Fort Copacabana executed 21-gun salutes in honor of Brazil’s Bicentennial of Independence.

