Quartet trains with the ball at Corinthians and expects to face So Paulo on Sunday

Corinthians had some news in training with the ball this Thursday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava. Delivered to the medical department in the last round, right-back Fagner, left-back Lucas Piton, midfielder Renato Augusto and attacking midfielder Adson appeared in the activity carried out by the cast and took another step towards the return to the lawns.

Fagner and Renato had already appeared in the photos of Wednesday’s training, but this time they were shown alongside their teammates in the reduced field training. Fagner with a blue vest, like other athletes, and Renato with a white vest, indicating that he still makes a transition – normally this neutral color is used by athletes who only participate in the attack phase, avoiding physical contact with defenders.

As predicted by physiotherapist Bruno Mazzioti, Piton worked normally and should be a reinforcement for the duel against São Paulo, on Sunday, for the Brazilian. He has recovered from trauma to his right thigh. Fagner and Renato Augusto, due to the age and precaution necessary due to the recent history of injuries, demand more caution.

Adson, who suffered from pain in the pubic region, also worked with the white vest and began a transition phase to the pitch. Both he and Renato Augusto go through a period of readaptation to physical contact to know if they will be released for good to the games.

After the warm-up, the athletes performed ball possession work in a reduced space. Then, everyone went to another field of the place for a tactical activity commanded by coach Vítor Pereira.

The team continues to prepare for the classic on Friday, also in the morning, when VP should already have clear what his options will be to face São Paulo. With 43 points, Timão tries to stay at the top of the table while the rival, with 30, wants to stay away from relegation.

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Lucas Piton and Medical Department.