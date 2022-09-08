Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland accompanied by family

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was accompanied by Prince Charles, who will succeed her as King of England.

The news comes hours after the family members were summoned and the news about the seriousness of the health condition was released to the British Parliament.

Earlier, a plane landed in Aberdeen carrying Prince William, Charles’ eldest son. The queen’s youngest sons, Princes Andrew and Edward were also on board, according to the BBC. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expected to arrive in the next few hours. The two, however, are traveling separately.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, William’s wife, did not land in Scotland with her husband. She stayed at Windsor Castle with her children George, Charlotte and Louis, who today had their first day of school at a new school.

The couple lives in the United States, but was already in the United Kingdom fulfilling commitments, according to The Guardian. The publication claims that Harry is expected to arrive at Balmoral first, with his wife, currently in London, joining him at a later date.

The queen made an important appointment this week. On Tuesday, Elizabeth II received Liz Truss, the new leader of the Conservative Party, to make her the country’s new prime minister. Part of the procedure for taking office in the country is a visit to the British queen.

On Wednesday, the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Balmoral Castle: What the Royal Family’s Estate in Scotland Looks Like

