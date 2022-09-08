Queen Elizabeth II is placed under medical supervision; family is summoned | World

England’s Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after her healthcare team expressed concern about her condition, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
According to an official statement, the 96-year-old monarch is comfortable, but doctors are concerned about her health. Members of the royal family were called to go to Balmoral Palace in Scotlanda holiday residence where Elizabeth II has been staying for over a week.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Handout via AP
Prince Charles, son of Elizabeth II, and William, his grandson, traveled on Thursday to Balmoral Palace, Scotland, where the Queen is staying.
“Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales (Charles) and the Duchess of Cornwall (Camila) have traveled to Balmoral,” a spokesperson for the couple said.
Queen Elizabeth II moments before welcoming the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss. — Photo: Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Lis Truss, who was appointed to the post by the Queen on Tuesday (6), has already commented on the statement from Buckingham Palace. “The whole country is deeply concerned,” she declared. “My thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”
The country’s opposition leader, Keir Starmer, also spoke out and said he was rooting for the monarch’s recovery.
In power for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II had been experiencing health problems in recent months and, as a result, canceling or adapting a series of official events.
The most recent of these was the naming ceremony for the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday (6), who replaces