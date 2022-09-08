Queen Elizabeth II, longest-lived British monarch, dies at 96 | World

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who spent 70 years on the throne and went through crises and war, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement was made through the official channels of the British royal family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” the British Royal House said on Twitter.

The queen’s four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, had traveled to Scotland when it was announced that the queen was under medical supervision. Her grandson Prince William also went to Balmoral Castle. In the afternoon came the news of the death. The 70-year reign makes Elizabeth the longest-lived British queen in history.

With Elizabeth’s death, her eldest son, now King Charles, takes over the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries that have the British monarch as head of state, such as Australia and Canada.

In his first official statement as king, Charles said that “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family members.”

The monarch’s health has been a matter of growing concern since October last year, when it was revealed she spent a night in hospital to undergo medical “examinations” that were never detailed. Since then, she has considerably reduced her schedule, with public appearances becoming increasingly rare and being observed walking with difficulty, with the aid of a cane.

The most recent worrying event was the appointment of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. On that occasion, Elizabeth II transferred, for the first time in history, the ceremony to Balmoral Palace, where she was. By then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed at Buckingham Palace in London.

A photo of the meeting released by Buckingham Palace, which shows the queen shaking hands with Truss, provoked unease because, according to analysts, the queen’s hand looked very purple. (See video below)

In May, Elizabeth II was replaced by Charles at the official opening of work in the UK Parliament. It was also the first time that a monarch had not presided over this session.

The queen’s participation was reduced in the Platinum Jubilee festivities, a series of events that celebrated the 70th anniversary of her reign, in early June. In addition to the tight schedule, she canceled attendance at a mass during the event because she felt unwell.

Since the first health problems, however, Buckingham Palace has said very little or issued restrained notes about the Queen’s state of health, always referring to problems as ailments.

