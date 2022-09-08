Queen Elizabeth II’s health worries doctors, reports Buckingham Palace

Sean Coughlan and George Bowden

8 September 2022, 09:27 -03 Updated 35 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said.

All of the monarch’s children are already (or on the way) on the estate, which is the official residence of the royal family in Scotland.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads.

“The queen remains comfortable and at rest at Balmoral.”

It is somewhat unusual for Buckingham Palace to release a statement like this — in general, the Palace is unwilling to comment on the monarch’s medical matters, which are viewed as private.

Prince Charles, the Queen’s eldest son, traveled to Balmoral with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

His brothers — the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward — are also heading to the Scottish estate, about 40 miles west of Aberdeen.

The royal princess, Princess Anne, the Queen’s only female child, was already in Scotland on account of other engagements.

Prince William, grandson of Elizabeth II, is also on his way, but his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, remains in Windsor for the couple’s children’s first day of school.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who were due to attend a charity event in London, will also travel to Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

Barriers are being placed outside one of the entrances to the property.

There are clearly pressing concerns about the queen’s health—much more explicitly stated than before, and without any reference to them being solely related to the monarch’s mobility difficulties.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have taken a fall. And on Tuesday she was on her feet and was photographed smiling as she swore in the new prime minister, Liz Truss.

But from the last-minute cancellation of what would have been just a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers – there is no doubt about the fragile health of the queen who turned 96 in April.

The new prime minister, Liz Truss, said “the entire country” was “deeply concerned” by the news.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across the UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” he added.

The Queen installed Truss as Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday (06/09), instead of traveling to London for the event.

Throughout his 70-year reign, it was customary to hold an audience with the new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

The traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony, which takes place in front of Buckingham Palace, has been cancelled.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, leader of the Anglican Church, also spoke:

“My prayers and the prayers of people across the [Igreja Anglicana] and in the nation are with Her Majesty the Queen today.”

“May the presence of God strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Since July, the monarch has been spending the summer at Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The castle became a royal residence more than 150 years ago and, according to people close to it, would be one of the Queen’s favorite residences.

Royal movement indicates gravity

According to Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s Royal Correspondent, there is a degree of gravity not seen in previous episodes – the very fact that the statement was issued when Buckingham Palace is often so reticent to comment on the health of the queen.

The release of the statement and the departure of the closest members of the Royal Family to Balmoral to see the monarch indicate a clear degree of concern for Elizabeth II’s health.

We shouldn’t expect to get much clarity from the palace, because they don’t reveal details of the health of senior members of the Royal Family.

But the fact that the family is reunited at Balmoral is an indication of the gravity of the situation.

On February 6 of this year, the queen completed 70 years on the throne. She is the second longest-serving monarch in history, behind Louis 14 (1638-1715) of France, who took office at the age of 4.