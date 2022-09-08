Queen Elizabeth II’s health worries doctors, reports Buckingham Palace

  • Sean Coughlan and George Bowden
  • BBC News

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral

Credit, EPA

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said.

All of the monarch’s children are already (or on the way) on the estate, which is the official residence of the royal family in Scotland.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads.

“The queen remains comfortable and at rest at Balmoral.”

