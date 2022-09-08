Queen Elizabeth is under medical observation in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical observation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, accompanied by Prince Charles. The information is from The Guardian.

According to the publication, the doctors of the 96-year-old British monarch were once again concerned about her state of health. The queen’s immediate family has been informed. This type of announcement is considered unusual and has caused concern among subjects and authorities.

According to BBC Brazil, Prince William, her grandson, is on his way to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, also traveled to Scotland. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will also travel to the country.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. .

A palace source played down speculation that the monarch suffered a fall.

On Wednesday, the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The day before, she had been photographed naming Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

repercussion

Truss said the entire country is deeply concerned by the news. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across the UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time,” she said.

David Cameron, the former prime minister, also said he was “deeply concerned” by the Palace’s statement. “I send my sincere thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this troubling time,” he tweeted.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s prime minister, also expressed her concern. “We are all deeply concerned by the reports regarding Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and the entire royal family at this time.”

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, said the “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty the Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family and those who care for her at Balmoral,” wrote the Archbishop.

*With information from Reuters

*Text being updated