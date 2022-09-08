Randolfe apologizes for Bolsonaro’s absence in a formal session

In a speech, Senator addressed the heads of state of other countries; president canceled trip minutes before the session

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) apologized for the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the solemn session of the bicentennial of Independence held this Thursday (8.Sep.2022). Without providing any justification, the chief executive canceled the trip to the ceremony minutes before it started.

“I apologize to the foreign heads of state and, at the same time, to the diplomatic missions for the absence and failure to forward any message to this session from the current magistrate of the nation.”, said Rodrigues, who coordinated the special commission to curate the Bicentennial.

During the session, the senator was the only one to speak out for Bolsonaro’s absence. Before Rodrigues, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), spoke and did not mention what had happened.

“He doesn’t want to celebrate 200 years of independence, he wants to hold a rally, use it for elections and appropriate a date as a faction appropriates something that does not belong to it.“, said the senator to the Power 360.

The day before, the presidents of the Legislative and Judiciary missed to the September 7th parade. Bolsonaro spoke at a political rally after the official event of the government of the 200 years of the Independence of Brazil, in Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. During his speech, the chief executive made reference to the PT government and repeated that there was a “fight between good and evil” in the country.

“Everyone was invited. I do not answer for them, they were all invited,” Bolsonaro told reporters. CNN Brazil.

Lira participated in a campaign activity in Alagoas. Pacheco had said that she would not go to the parade on Wednesday (September 7), but that she would welcome Bolsonaro and other heads of state at the Bicentennial of Independence ceremony in Congress. Fux, with no official commitments planned, preferred not to go to the event.

The ceremony in Congress is attended by former presidents such as Michel Temer and José Sarney, as well as presidents of the Powers Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber of Deputies) and Luiz Fux (Supreme Federal Court). The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, is also present.

Also present are the presidents of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo; from Cape Verde, José Maria Neves; and from Guinea Bissau, Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco. A representative of the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyu, should also attend.