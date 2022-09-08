Randolfe says he will sue TSE against acts of September 7

The opposition leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede Sustentabilidade-AP), said on Twitter that he will file a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to investigate the abuse of the public machine committed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the acts of the September 7th holiday.

To Power 360, he explained that the act will be from the Psol-Rede party federation. The movement could be reviewed if the coalition that supports the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), of which Psol and Rede are part, also goes to court in a lawsuit that includes the one announced by Randolfe.

During the ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, Bolsonaro spoke about the struggle of “good versus evil”. He stated that the evil lasted in the country for 14 years.

“The will of the people will be present on the 2nd of October. Let’s vote”, summoned Bolsonaro. The president also criticized the research institute Datafolha, which shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the forefront of polls for voting intentions. Read the full speech.

Opponents question the source of funding for the acts in Brasília and Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro. The electoral law requires information on payments and prevents the public machine from being used to carry out political acts of a specific candidate.

The senator also said that symbols, anthems and flags do not belong to “one faction”. “I have unshakable faith that we will recover our country and defeat the criminals who try to usurp our history. Democracy will emerge victorious!”declared.

Our flags, symbols, anthems DO NOT BELONG TO A Faction! I have unshakable faith that we will reclaim our country and defeat the criminals who are trying to usurp our history. Democracy will emerge victorious! pic.twitter.com/rcVtuFkBvP — Randolfe Rodrigues (@randolfeap) September 7, 2022

The leader of Psol in the Chamber, deputy Sâmia Bomfim (SP), told the newspaper Economic value that Bolsonaro may have incurred in electoral crime.

“We are going to petition the TSE and also the STF about this, due to the moment in which he says he has to respond at the polls, in October, he talks towards victory and how much he used the campaign motto. Although he made the act a rally, it was still an institutional act of the 7th of September. There may be an electoral crime there”declared.