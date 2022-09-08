Richarlison disenchants, scores two goals and guarantees Tottenham victory in his Champions League debut

Richarlison scored twice as Tottenham beat Olympique Marseille in the Champions League

richarlison played his first game Champions League this Wednesday – and what a debut the Pigeon had! For the 1st round of group D, the Brazilian scored both goals of the victory of tottenham over the Olympique de Marseille 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

These were also the striker’s first goals for the new club. Until the beginning of the duel, he had 5 matches and 167 minutes for the London team, with two assists, but without scoring the net.

The first goal came in the 30th minute of the second half. Perisic advanced through the left wing and crossed in the area. The ‘Pombo’ moved like a true number nine and found the space to go up alone, heading to open the scoring.

The second came in the 35th minute of the second half. Hojbjerg picked up the ball in the area and the Brazilian won at the top of the defender, headed well and saw the ball kiss the post before going in.

With Richarlison’s two goals, Tottenham add their first three points in the competition. In the other game of the key, the Sporting hit the Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and took the provisional lead in the group.

Now, Antonio Conte’s team turns its attention to the Premier League. This Saturday, at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), he will face the Manchester City broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.