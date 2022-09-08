Ricky Martin wants R$ 105 million in compensation from nephew who accused him

Singer Ricky Martin, 50, has filed a lawsuit against Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, a nephew who accused him of incest, domestic violence and sexual and moral harassment in Puerto Rico.

According to the website TMZ, the interpreter of “Living La Vida Loca” is asking for US$ 20 million – about R$ 105 million, at the current price – in compensation for the damages he suffered due to the repercussion of the case.

In the lawsuit filed today in the city of San Juan, capital of Martin’s home country, the singer claims that he was “persecuted, harassed and extorted by a malicious person” and that he lost several employment contracts because of the accusations made by Dennis.

Dennis filed a lawsuit against his famous uncle in July, claiming that he had an incestuous relationship with him for seven months and that he was allegedly assaulted and persecuted by the musician after trying to end the relationship.

Weeks later, Dennis came back and dropped the charges. However, Ricky Martin claims that the boy continued to harass him after that, sending messages on social media demanding money so as not to “murder the reputation and integrity” of the famous relative.

Martin also asks for a restraining order to prevent Dennis from approaching other family members, who, according to the ex-Menudo, would be feeling ‘insecure’ in the face of the possibility of approaching the boy.