Rock in Rio charity auction offers the chance to meet Camila Cabello and the value of the bids is impressive | Rock in Rio

How much would you pay to meet your idol? 💰 There are people willing to pay quite an amount to make this dream come true! The charity auction promoted by Rock in Rio offers, among the available prizes, a meet & great with Camila Cabelloa Cuban singer who will perform next Saturday, 9/10, at the festival’s Mundo Stage. With just over three hours to go, bids for the meeting with the diva are already at 88,000 reais.
Rock in Rio charity auction for meeting with Camila Cabello already raises 88 thousand reais — Photo: Reproduction
Rock in Rio charity auctions have been taking place since the 2017 edition of the event. This year, the amounts collected will be allocated to two projects: the “15 for 15”, by the NGO Ação de Cidadania, which aims to eradicate hunger in Brazil; and Amazonia Live, a socio-environmental initiative by Rock in Rio in partnership with Funbio and ISA, which promotes the reforestation of the Amazon rainforest.
For the auctions, quite a collection was made available with items from the stars who perform at the festival. For example, signed guitars from Coldplay, DJ Marshmello and British singer Billy Idol are available for bids from fans..
