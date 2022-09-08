Rock in Rio charity auction offers the chance to meet Camila Cabello and the value of the bids is impressive | Rock in Rio

How much would you pay to meet your idol? 💰 There are people willing to pay quite an amount to make this dream come true! The charity auction promoted by Rock in Rio offers, among the available prizes, a meet & great with Camila Cabelloa Cuban singer who will perform next Saturday, 9/10, at the festival’s Mundo Stage. With just over three hours to go, bids for the meeting with the diva are already at 88,000 reais.