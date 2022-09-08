Rock in Rio: Guns N’ Roses fans are already waiting in line and telling stories with rock band | Rock in Rio

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rock in Rio: Guns N’ Roses fans are already waiting in line and telling stories with rock band | Rock in Rio 2 Views

Today the most awaited show in the world stage from Rock in Rio is from Armas e Rosas. Fans of the American rock band are already in line eagerly awaiting the opening of the festival’s gates. Reporter Luiza Zveiter talked to the public and discovered stories from fans with the group.

Yasmin took a Brazilian flag that was once in the hands of Axl Rose.

“He came to me and asked for the flag, opened it to 70,000 people and gave it back to me. In Recife, he saw me and gave me the pick.”, he said.

Guns N’ Roses fans are already waiting in line at Rock in Rio — Photo: Globo

Fran and Fred are also admirers of the rock band. The fan managed to deliver a cangaceiro hat to the vocalist at Rock in Rio 2017.

“I played and he put it on his head, greeted the audience.”

Axl Rose with cangaceiro hat — Photo: Globo

And it wasn’t just that! The couple got engaged during the Guns N’ Roses show, in Recife, last Sunday, 4/9.

“It was in the middle of ‘November Rain’, Axl playing the piano, I was shaking all over and asked for it,” he revealed.

Couple gets engaged at Guns N ‘Roses show — Photo: Globo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Who takes over the British throne after Elizabeth II’s death? See the line of succession

Prince Charles is the first in the lineage and has represented the monarch at some …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved