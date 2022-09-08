Rock in Rio returns with Guns N’ Roses, rock and pop this Thursday; see how the 4th day of the festival will be | Rock in Rio 2022

Guns N ‘Roses is the main attraction of the first day of the 2nd weekend of Rock in Rio 2022, this Thursday (7). Rock bands dominate the Mundo Stage, while pop singers stand out on the Sunset Stage. See the schedule below.

The big question of the day is: will Guns be like in 2017, when they played for 3:30 and washed the fans’ souls, or like the penultimate time, in 2011, when they played a cold, late show that tested patience and washed the fans in the rain even?

Måneskin plays right before the Gun. The Italian quartet won Eurovision, the famous European festival, and from there it became a great rock bet.

The opening of Palco Mundo has two veteran bands that arrive driven by the pop-punk revival: the American Offspring and the Brazilian CPM 22.

The Sunset Stage has four pop singers: two British singers who embrace soul and r&b, Corinne Bailey Rae and Jessie J, and two Brazilian women who mix popular electronic rhythms: Gloria Groove and Duda Beat.

The g1 will broadcast live the shows from the Palco Mundo and from the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio. G1’s special coverage also features interviews, photos, videos, podcasts and concert reviews.

Live streaming of Rock in Rio 2022 shows

What is the Rock in Rio line-up?

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N ‘Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

‘STRETCH’: See who takes advantage of coming to Brazil to play in other cities

8th of September, Thursday

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Guns N’ Roses

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Offspring

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: CPM 22

9:15 pm – Jessie J

7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae

16:55 – Gloria Groove

15:30 – Duda Beat

02h – Adriatique

01h – Zac

00h – Sarah Stenzel

10:30pm – Ben Bohmer

21:30 – Gui Boratto

8pm – Du Serena vs Junior C

18h30 – Leo January Vs Nepal

5pm – Marta Supernova

4pm – Nu Olive Oil Live

20:55 – Drain

17:55 – TH4I invites Lia Clark

16:30 – Izzra

7:30 pm – Francisco, el Hombre

18:30 – The Cricket

17:30 – Scatolove

4:30 pm – Cali

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

7:10 pm – Rodrigo Santos

5pm – Stormsons

4pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole

15:30 – Betta

3pm – JP Bonfa

Rock Street Mediterranean