Rock in Rio: see how the artists were waiting for the second weekend of the festival | Rock in Rio

All set for the second weekend of Rock in Rio! This Thursday, 9/8, the City of Rock will once again host national and international shows that promise to shake the public until Sunday. And, if we are anxious for this continuation of the festival, imagine the artists who will play there?

Come with us to see how they spent these last few days of waiting for RiR to come back:

Jessie J enjoys the food and landscape of Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Taking advantage of all that Brazil has to offer, Jessie J posted some photos enjoying the country’s traditional fruits, such as guava and passion fruit, as well as enjoying the sunset in the Marvelous City. The singer performs at Rock in Rio this Thursday, 9/8.

Avril Lavigne enjoys Brazil while waiting for Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Canadian spent a few days in São Paulo waiting for her first show in Brazil, on Thursday, 7/9. In town, she took advantage of the view by drinking some good wines. Absolutely right?

In addition, Avril proposed an interaction with the fans, asking which song they would like to see in the setlist of the São Paulo show. Can we also expect surprises for the RiR presentation, which takes place this Friday, 9/9? We want!

Gloria Groove rehearses for Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ready to give her name on RiR’s Sunset Stage this Thursday, 9/8, Gloria Groove shared with her followers a little bit of what happened during her dress rehearsal for the festival. We are looking forward to seeing the final result!

Duda Beat passes the sound to Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Who also rehearsed a lot to shine on the Sunset Stage this Thursday, 8/9, was Duda Beat. The singer appeared smiling at the soundcheck and also shared a video with her choreographer.

Duff McKagan is a fan of Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Guns N’ Roses bassist, Duff is used to being fanned by many fans. But, around here, he decided to reverse the roles – at least for now – and be a groupie… from Rock in Rio itself!

On his Instagram, he posted some props with the festival’s brand, showing all his excitement to play at the event this corner, 8/9.

Coldplay plays sound at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

For the band that closes the Mundo Stage on Saturday, 9/10, the last days were for concentration and rehearsal! They showed up by surprise to play the sound there in the City of Rock.

Lexa rehearsal for a show at Rock in Rio

In Espaço Favela, Lexa will really shine. The singer performs there on 9/11, the last day of Rock in Rio, and shared some of the rehearsals of the track “Cavalgada”, her newest single.

Members of the band Måneskin stroll and shop in Copacabana before Rock in Rio — Photo: Victor Chapetta/Agnews