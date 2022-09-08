Rockstar Games indicates that it is saying goodbye to GTA V to focus on GTA 6

It looks like Rockstar Games is finally turning its full attention to “GTA 6”.

Nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto VRockstar Games finally appears to be saying goodbye to the game, as well as its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. The company posted a statement on its website earlier this week acknowledging the effort put into the game over the years. “Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years,” the company said on messgae. “We want to recognize and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from the original release in 2013 to the present day.”

GTA V was released on September 17, 2013, with its online component being added less than a month later. It won multiple Game of the Year awards and became one of the best-selling video games of all time. While Rockstar has released a sequel to its 2010 western, Red Dead Redemption, the company has mostly focused on updates for GTA V in the years since. This left many fans upset, who would have preferred the company to focus on making Grand Theft Auto VI. With the latest message on Rockstar’s website, maybe they’re finally getting their wish.

Recently the Addicts website indicated that images of GTA 6 may have appeared in GTA Online. In recent times Rockstar Games seems to be teasing fans with small references and easter eggs in its way of communicating, now, the producer has put on a very suspicious t-shirt with images that lead to believe that they are from the next GTA 6.

The discovery was made on GTA Forums and quickly several fans began to investigate and apparently the images are from a game, however, never seen before, so fans speculate that it is from GTA VI. The shirt is present in GTA Online being added in the latest update, it is very random, in addition to having a texture that has a horrible quality, which seems to be made on purpose. Likewise, this t-shirt shows several black and white images and features a man, a woman, plus supposed locations that can images of locations in GTA VI (Grand Theft Auto 6).

See below.