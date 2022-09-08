Rômulo Luiz Nepomuceno Nogueira: Debureaucratize and achieve efficiency in the SUS | Opinion

Photo: Disclosure

Rômulo Luiz Nepomuceno Nogueira, professor of Health Law at the Faculty of Maciço de Baturité – FMB

the reform of public administrationthe “Management Reform”, in 1980 in Great Britain, brought a management strategy for public and private companies, to decentralize and unburden the Public Administration, aiming at reducing bureaucracy, being a landmark and providing management alternatives for the Brazilian State, mainly in health.

Management models, such as consortia, foundations, the participation of entities in the third sector as Social Organizations and the very complementarity of health on the part of private companies, helped a management that strives for the efficiency of the Unified Health System (SUS) with lessons learned and constant discussions for improvement.

However, there is a theme that impacts all those that seem to be (but it is not!), so much more common because it is the daily life of those who are there, and that has been causing an impact with many negative proportions for the SUS user that deserves to be urgently rethought: The bureaucracy of the health administrative process and the impact on the reasonable time of the procedure, which means: access to SUS.

To be better understood: When the population demands the public agency, how long does the rite of the process take to reach the desired treatment? And the urgent medicine, because the oncological disease, for example, you don’t have a day off from 5 pm (seventeen) on Friday until 8 am (eight) on Monday, if it’s a working day, how can I get it soon?

It is urgent that public health agencies seek a very brief administrative process, with time proportional to the demand, and that the problem is not a delay in a certain sector bringing delays in a process that has as its object a treatment cancer, for example.

The SUS must take precedence over all constitutional precepts and legal, but without forgetting the crucial, efficiency, which can generate an isonomic health system for its users, without lacking, at least, the attempt at quality of life and dignity in their care and this goes through the organization of a rite summary in the administrative process, swift and without unnecessary twirling for papers and pens in the Public Administration.







