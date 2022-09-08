rush and report of trawler in Boa Viagem scare bathers on holiday

With information from Guga Matos, from JC, and Priscila Cavalcanti, from TV Jornal

This Wednesday (07), a holiday for the Independence of Brazil, traditionally the Boa Viagem beach, South Zone of Recife, gets crowded. In the early afternoon, bathers were surprised by a rush and report of a trawler near the Acaiaca building, one of the most sought after spots on the waterfront.

Military police, some with guns drawn, tried to contain some people.

The PM’s Communications Office explained, through a note, that “the 19th BPM became aware of a disagreement involving some people, in a tent on the sand of the beach of Boa Viagem. , limited itself to informing, without saying if there were any detainees.

Frightened, several bathers ran along the strip of sand to protect themselves. Nearby, on the pavement of the Avenida Boa Viagemthere was an act of support for the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro.

INJURY AND CONFUSION IN BOA VIAGEM BEACH

Merchant Alex de Souza, who owns a stall near gas station 7, had a loss of R$520. According to him, customers left without paying their bills and some young men took coolers and drinks from his establishment.



Bathers went to enjoy the holiday of September 7 at Praia de Boa Viagem, in Recife – Guga Matos / JC Image



“When the confusion started, many people ran, families with children. My employees even went down to the sand to hold some customers. The maloqueiros had knives and sticks to break everything”, reported Alex. He said the trouble started before station 7, when a group of boys stole another tent.



Praia de Boa Viagem was crowded this September 7th holiday – Guga Matos / JC Image



“Unfortunately, post 7 is becoming a point of maloqueiros who come to consume drugs and with the intention of stealing. Praia is a place for fun and not for people stealing. There should be more ostensible policing by the PM”, commented Alex.

“Last year, also on the holiday of September 7, I had a loss of R$ 625 because of trawler. This year again. What will it be like next year?”, he asked. He defends a fixed police post at the site.