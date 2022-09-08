Sandy is shaken by death and makes emotional outburst

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), the singer Sandy announced the sad news of the death of one of his team members, who was also considered a close friend of his family. He was a member of the team that made the artist’s performances possible, and that, in the past, performed the same function during the existence of a duo with her brother, Júnior.

Mustache, as it was popularly called, was displayed in a photo published by the famous, when entering a chest full of ice and drinks. “Today our dear Bigode went to rest… and left a lot of people homesick,” he lamented. Sandy on your social networks.

“Your smile, your humor and your affection will be greatly missed by our team, dear Bigode. Thank you for everything, everything! Mainly for the amazing children you brought into this world.” Sandyin the farewell message to the friend on his official Instagram profile.

It is also worth mentioning that Bigode was the father of Lincoln Mendes, a technical professional in the singer’s production. In addition, in the publication, Xororó’s daughter did not want to extend and talk about the cause of death of her colleague and work partner to people on her social networks, out of respect and sensitivity towards her longtime friend.