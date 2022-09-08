Sandy moves with the farewell of a deceased friend and pays tribute on social networks: “Thank you for everything!”

Sandy was taken by surprise by the death of a close friend. The singer took to social media this Wednesday (7th) to say goodbye to a member of the team that helped in the realization of her shows. In the messages, the voice of “Light” thanks all the support provided by the professional and leaves a message of support to family.

Mustache, as he was known, was a family friend and worked with an artist since his old training. Sandy and Junior. “Your smile, your humor and your affection will be greatly missed by our team, Moustache Dear. Thank you for everything, everything! Mainly for the amazing children you brought into this world“, he wrote.

In the image shared in stories, Moustache appears entering a cooler filled with ice and drinks. It is worth mentioning that Lincoln MendesSandy’s current tour technical director, is the son of Moustache. In the message, the artist asks the boys to have the strength to overcome the difficult time.

Quarrel with Vanessa Camargo

Recently, Sandy recorded the track ‘Light‘ in colaboration with Vanessa Camargo and backstage, the two talked about the supposed rivalry they had at the beginning of their careers. “What was done with us in the media… I was always a big fan, I went to shows, had all the CDs, you are an example for everyone and put me in a place where I said: ‘but I’m not that different so…’. To make the game, you know?”, said the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo.