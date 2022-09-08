Sandy says goodbye to a member of the team and gets emotional: “He went to rest”

The singer Sandy used social networks this Wednesday (07) to say goodbye to a member of the team who passed away.

With a photo, the famous mourned the death of an old friend of the family and member of the team that makes possible her shows and, before, the duo with Junior.

Moustache, as he was known, appears in the photo entering a chest full of ice and drinks. “Today our dear Mustache went to rest… and left a lot of people missing“, wrote the star.

She describes: “Your smile, your humor and your affection will be greatly missed by our team, Bigode dear. Thank you for everything, everything! Mainly for the amazing children you brought into this world“. Mustache is the father of Sandy’s current tour technical director, Lincoln Mendeswho works with his brother, Maycon.

REUNION SANDY & JUNIOR

Part of the series’ cast Sandy & Junior reunited at the concert by singer Sandy that rocked a concert hall in São Paulo.

20 years after the series ended, Fernanda Paes Leme, Karina Dohme, Bruna Thedy, Wagner Santisteban, Camila Dos Anjos, Douglas Aguilar and José Trassi went to honor the star’s new tour.

Behind the scenes of the presentation, they posed together and showed that they are still close even more than two decades after the end of the recordings.