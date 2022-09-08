Santos coach, Lisca confirms proposals from São Paulo and Botafogo for a goalkeeper: ‘He went to my room and almost cried’

Reservation of João Paulo in the saints, John received offers from Sao Paulo and Botafogo throughout 2022. However, Peixe chose not to accept the proposals, which left the athlete dissatisfied.

Who confirmed it was the technician Liscaspeaker this Tuesday (6) at the Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 congress, held in São Paulo, in 2022.

In a moment of outburst, John reached Lisca’s office and nearly burst into tears. And the coach revealed a promise from Andrés Rueda to the player in 2023.

“The president promised him that next year he will negotiate it, there’s all this game too. Because he wanted the opportunity, São Paulo calling, several teams calling. He came to my room and almost cried. I said: ‘Look, it’s not my responsibility. But if it’s up to me, you won’t either,’” said Lisca, before lavishing praise on Peixe’s goalkeeper duo.

“My two goalkeepers are among the best in Brazil. João Paulo is an excellent goalkeeper and John is at the same level. I don’t know, John is perhaps one of the best goalkeepers in Brazil. And it’s not free either, São Paulo wanted him, Botafogo wanted him, everyone wants him, but I say: ‘Stay there, boy. Stay there, João Paulo will get hurt’”, he concluded.