Sarto complains about dirt left in Praça Portugal after pro-Bolsonaro act

The mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), lamented the amount of dirt left in Praça Portugal after the September 7 demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Through social media, he informed that he ordered immediate cleaning of the area. “Patriotism combines with civility and collective conscience, ok, guys?!”.

The place gathered thousands of people after a motorcycle/cart that left the vicinity of the Castelão Arena towards the noble area of ​​the city. The event was marked by attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and also on electronic voting machines. In addition to phrases in support of Bolsonaro, participants sang the national anthem and made use of religious symbols, such as an image of Our Lady.

Manifestations of september 7th take place today in various parts of Brazil, organized by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For the second consecutive year, there are major acts, marked by criticism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Check out the latest news from today, Wednesday, September 7 (09/07), from the event scheduled for the Independence holiday below.

September 7th:

19:05: President participates in celebration of 200 years of Independence in RJ

18:49: In Paulista, Eduardo Bolsonaro calls Lula a ‘drunk’

18:49: Bolsonaro: We know that the state is secular, but its president is Christian

18:49: ‘Shameless electoral rally’, says Ciro about acts promoted by Bolsonaro

18:39: PSOL and PT will sue Bolsonaro for abuse of power on September 7

18:19: Randolfe says he goes to TSE against Bolsonaro for ‘explicit campaign’ on 7/9

17:30: September 7: image of Our Lady is used in Bolsonarista act in Fortaleza

17:14: Tarcísio thanks ‘promissory note’ of the population at an act in São Paulo

17:13: September 7: Bolsonaro calls Lula a “9-fingered gangster”

17:10: Congressman from Ceará: “If we don’t win at the polls, if they steal, we will win by bullet”

17:09: Ultraconservative priests mobilize in favor of Bolsonaro

16:54: Green and yellow tide invades Copacabana with the ‘mission’ to re-elect Bolsonaro

16:49: Video: Bolsonaro and Michelle have apparent argument before the Independence parade

16:34: Bolsonaro supporters occupy Avenida Paulista in World Cup atmosphere

16:34: Religious speech and against Alexandre de Moraes predominate in Paulista

16:24: September 7: In Fortaleza, Bolsonaristas attack STF, TSE and electronic voting machines

16:19: Amid hostilities, STF publishes video that explains appointment of magistrates

16:07: In Rio, Bolsonaro rides a motorcycle and goes to an act with supporters in Copacabana]

15:49: Rains make SC municipalities cancel September 7 parades

15:30: Presidential candidates criticize Bolsonaro’s speech on September 7: “Pathetic”

15:09: International press warns of political-electoral use of 7 de Setembro

2:49 pm: Bolsonaro arrives in Copacabana to celebrate the bicentennial of Independence

2:24 pm: Supporters focus on Copacabana waterfront waiting for Bolsonaro

2:24 pm: Pro-democracy protesters join the Cry of the Excluded in Rio de Janeiro

2:24 pm: ‘Independence has never been so important’, says Garcia at the Ipiranga Museum

1:54 pm: Bolsonaro supporters gather on Avenida Paulista

1:49 pm: September 7 in Fortaleza: Bolsonaro supporters focus on Castelão

1:41 pm: September 7: Bolsonaro supporters gather in the rain on Avenida Paulista

1:28 pm: Captain Wagner accompanies civic parade, but does not go to the demonstration in Praça Portugal

12:54 pm: Bolsonaro says Brazil has “one of the cheapest gasoline in the world”

12:54 pm: September 7: Watch Bolsonaro’s speech in Brasilia

12:44 pm: On the Esplanade, Bolsonaristas call Lula a thief and ask for his dismissal in the STF

12:43: Bolsonaro asks to compare “first ladies” and tells singles: “Look for a princess”

12:34 pm: Bolsonaro speaks and sends a message to Fux, Pacheco and Lira, absent on the Esplanade

12:24 pm: Independent Brazil is what it looks forward to, says Lira

11:54 am: Without citing Bolsonaro, Moraes says the Bicentennial deserves to be celebrated

11:52 am: Bolsonaro says opponents “will not come back” and leads chorus of “imbrochable”

11:39 am: On September 7, Lula asks supporters to share photos doing the ‘L’

11:14 am: Queen Elizabeth congratulates the Brazilian people on the Bicentennial of Independence

11:09 am: Independence is still a dream to be achieved in Brazil, says Simone Tebet

10:59 am: Bolsonaro supporters raise banner on the Esplanade and call for Moraes’ impeachment

10:44 am: Moro asks Brazil to “declare independence” and “shout for freedom”

10:34 am: Ciro criticizes bad policy and asks God that no one steals Brazil’s freedom

10:34 am: In a nod from agribusiness to Bolsonaro, 28 tractors parade on the Esplanade

10:31 am: Independence Holiday: see the agenda of where Bolsonaro will go on September 7 (09/07)

10:24 am: With no public agenda, Lula celebrates September 7 on the networks with Brazil’s anthem

10:15 am: Remember the September 7 protests a year ago and see the results

10:14 am: STF target Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, walks with Bolsonaro on the Esplanade of Ministries

9:54 am: Civic-military parade in Brasilia begins with the presence of Bolsonaro and militants

9:44 am: Bolsonaro cites 1964 and the year of Dilma’s impeachment in talks of “good against evil”

9:29 am: PT denounces Eduardo Bolsonaro for encouraging people to arm themselves on September 7

9:24 am: DF government releases tractors, but maintains a ban on trucks on the Esplanade

9:09 am: Bolsonaro gathers ministers at Palácio da Alvorada before parade

8:58 am: September 7: parade brings together civilians and soldiers in Beira Mar; see images

8:49 am: Bolsonaro dominates acts and opponents try to rescue green and yellow

8:49 am: Bicentennial commemoration will have air show and parade in the capital

8:23 am: Pro-Bolsonaro September 7 rally live in real time

8:05 am: Bolsonaristas on the Esplanade scream against Lula and offend the press

7:50 am: Bolsonaristas arrive at the Esplanade to accompany the parade and speech by the president

September 6th:

10:14 pm: September 7: Bolsonaro wants to release truck drivers to act on the Esplanade; Ibaneis maintains veto

19:49: Speakers of the Chamber and Senate will not attend the military parade in Brasilia

17:24: September 7 in Copacabana: city hall, state and military finalize preparations

17:09: PF targets for extremist actions organize acts on 7 de Setembro

16:34: After meeting with Abin, Aras projects September 7 in “peace and harmony”

16:24: Bolsonaristas increase attacks on the STF one day before 9/7; president silences

16:01: Stab in Bolsonaro turns 4 years old: remember the case and its consequences

2:34 pm: On the eve of September 7, Lula’s campaign says on TV that the flag belongs to the people

1:34 pm: Lula stops sparing Ciro and criticizes Bolsonaro for September 7

11:16 am: The September 7th parade at Beira Mar will have 8,500 participants; see details

11:04 am: Esplanade of Ministries dawns blocked for vehicles

10:14 am: Bolsonaro says he invited businessmen who are targets of the STF to acts of 7/9

9:59 am: Bolsonaro speaks on peaceful September 7, but with calls for “clean elections”

8:24 am: PM anticipates blocking the Esplanade of Ministries due to risk of invasion

7:53: Ipec poll for president, acts of September 7 and Cid Gomes in the campaign: Political Game #202

In the capital of Ceará, the organization of the act of supporters of Bolsonaro was on account of the movement Straighten Fortress. The concentration for the act is scheduled for Castelão. Participants will leave in a motorcade to Praça Portugal. The estimated arrival time is at 15:00.

Social movements promote the Cry of the Excluded. The concentration will take place from 9 am, at the Lagoa terminal.

The civic parade will begin at 8 am at the Aterro da Praia de Iracema and will continue to the Fish Market.

Attacks on the STF before the 7th of September

On social media, Bolsonaro allies inflate the militancy with criticism and attacks on the magistrates, without a clear command from the president to prevent the climate of confrontation from being transported to the streets. Recent decisions by the ministers feed the Bolsonarista discussion forums on social networks. In exchanges of messages in public groups on Telegram and WhatsApp in recent days, politicians linked to the government have propagated attacks on the STF in parallel with the call for the September 7 acts, as a way of opposing the “arbitrary” of the members of the Court.

Security on the 7th of September in Brasilia

The Department of Public Security of the Federal District set up a mega-operation to prevent attempts to invade public buildings on the Esplanade of the Ministry and, in particular, the STF. At the risk of invasion of the Esplanada dos Ministérios by trucks and other heavy vehicles of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Military Police of the Federal District anticipated the interdiction of the roads that give access to the Congress and the Square to the night of Monday, 5th. of the Three Powers.

Bolsonaro invites businessmen to September 7 acts



Bolsonaro said he invited businessmen who were targeted by the Federal Police (PF) for having defended a coup d’état to participate in the September 7 demonstrations. Among them is the owner of Coco Bambu, the Ceará native Afrânio Barreira. Supporters of the chief executive, such as Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, even had bank secrecy broken by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

