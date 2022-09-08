SC psychologist worries about Justin Bieber fan after rumors of canceled show and go viral | Santa Catarina

The message from a psychologist from Jaraguá do Sul, in the north of the state, to a fan of Justin Bieber, went viral on social media over the weekend. After the first information about an alleged cancellation of the singer’s shows in the country, Helena Kluch Schwirkowski contacted a patient, worried.

“I saw that Justin’s concert was cancelled. How are you?”, asked the psychologist.

The photo of the message was reposted on Twitter by the patient with the caption “guys, my psychologist“. Until the morning of this Wednesday (7), the post had 5,000 retweets, 2,400 comments and 167,100 likes.

Author of the publication, Aline Dalsochio, 26 years old, would attend the singer’s concert on the 14th of September. With the postponement announced by the artist on Tuesday (6) (read more below), now she waits for new information to be able to see him for the first time.

Administrator of two profiles on the internet about the artist, Aline said that she made the post on a page that follows the singer, but without imagining that the subject would “pierce the bubble” and reach other people.

Santa Catarina resident also stated that the professional’s message was to support her.

“She was worried and she was the one who came to see me to see how I was doing. It was totally through herself, you know,” he said.

A fan of the singer for 12 years, Aline has five tattoos in honor of Justin Bieber. On the days when the Canadian was due to perform in Brazil, she and other fans plan to get together to pray for Justin’s health.

‘You have to be present’, says psychologist

Despite the humorous comments on the post, the psychologist stated that she adopts the practice of contacting patients between sessions to find out how they are doing.especially when it comes to events, dates or situations that are important to the people you serve.

Helena, who did not give details about the patient because of the confidentiality between them, said that the contact is not daily or weekly, but when the professional understands that it is “necessary to be present”.

A psychologist for about a year and a half, Helena gave as an example the situation of the singer’s concert cancellation rumor to exemplify the importance of not minimizing the pain that patients feel inside and outside the office or online sessions.

“We should not lessen the pain of others, this pain is very unique. All pain is valid, all pain must be heard”, he said.

Justin Bieber sings to the crowd at Rock in Rio

Justin Bieber sang on the first weekend of Rock in Rio, on Sunday (4), amid rumors about the cancellation of the tour due to mental health. It was between this first information and the singer’s concert in Rio de Janeiro that the message was sent.

After the presentation, on Tuesday (6), he suspended the shows scheduled for the 14th and 15th of September in São Paulo and the others that he would do in Latin America. The Canadian singer attributed the tour suspension to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which gave him facial paralysis in June.

“Last weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave my all to people in Brazil. After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now,” he said. Bieber in an official statement.

Justin Bieber comments on suspension of shows after Rock in Rio

