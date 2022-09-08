





Scalp psoriasis: how to differentiate from dandruff Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Not all scalp flaking is dandruff. In many cases, it may be the psoriasis, autoimmune and inflammatory disease. In addition, the condition can appear in different parts of the body, including the head, which can cause serious damage to health.

“Psoriasis is a relatively common disease, it usually presents with red, scaly patchesaccompanied by itchcommonly seen in the knees and elbows, but which can also appear in other regions, including the scalp“, says Dr. Jaqueline Zmijevski, dermatologist by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) and Fellow in Trichology by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

In individuals with a genetic predisposition, the disease may manifest itself by life habits, such as emotional stress, obesity, smoking and alcoholism, in addition to diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol changes, as the doctor points out.

How to identify psoriasis

Dr. Jaqueline explains how to identify the symptoms: “In psoriasis, the plaques are usually larger and thicker, leaving the whitish-looking scalpwith much more apparent scales, with a silvery color”, he explains.

At the beginning of the picture, they can present themselves very similarly to dandruff. “Another differential is that, in psoriasis, the plates do not respect the delimitation of the hairsand can reach the skin, especially the back of the neck”, adds the specialist in trichology. According to Jaqueline, these plaques tend to itch a lot, to the point of presenting a slight bleeding, called bleeding dew. pain, burning and burning.

Treatment

According to the doctor, the treatment for scalp psoriasis varies from person to person. This is because it depends on the severity of the condition, the intensity of the symptoms and how much it affects the individual’s quality of life.

“The treatment ranges from the use of shampoos with calming activesup until corticosteroids, salicylic acid and immunomodulators“, says the dermatologist. “Furthermore, some medicines may be used, such as methotrexate, systemic and immunobiological retinoids. They present a good response and remission of lesions, offering quality of life to these patients”, he concludes.