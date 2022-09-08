Season 5 promises villain return and new partnerships

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Cobra Kai returns with its fifth season this Friday (9) and promises a busy plot in the new episodes. Previews revealed by the platform revealed the return of villains and new partnerships in the Karate Kid franchise.

Since the first season, Cobra Kai has stood out for taking advantage of the canon previously created in the Karate Kid films. The series saw the return of long-unseen characters and moved beyond the rivalry dynamics sustained by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

After bringing back characters like John Kreese (Martin Kove), Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okimoto), Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and even Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), Cobra Kai will have in its fifth year the return of Mike Barnes ( Sean Kanan), LaRusso’s rival in Karate Kid 3: The Ultimate Challenge (1989).

While previews in the new episodes don’t indicate which side Barnes will be on, a previously unseen antagonist promises to make life even more difficult for Daniel and Johnny. Alicia Hannah-Kim will make her franchise debut as Kim Da-Eun, Terry Silver’s new ally and teacher to Cobra Kai’s students.

In addition to the arrival of the new villain, the fifth season promises to form new partnerships in Cobra Kai. The end of fourth year suggested that Tory (Peyton List) was headed for redemption, while Robbie’s (Tanner Buchanan) return to Miyagi-Dô-style teachings indicates that he can finally begin to form bonds with former rival Miguel. (Xolo Maridueña).

below, the Tangerine speculates what fans can expect from Cobra Kai season five:

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes Disclosure / Netflix

Return of Mike Barnes

Of all the Karate Kid movies starring Ralph Macchio, Mike Barnes was Daniel’s only rival who had not yet appeared in Cobra Kai. The return of Terry Silver in the fourth year made room for the return of the character, something that was confirmed this year when Netflix revealed the first photos of the new season.

In Karate Kid 3, Barnes was Terry Silver’s apprentice and tasked with defeating LaRusso in defending the karate tournament title. Even with the support of the duo Silver and John Kreese, the boy was defeated in the final and did not get the much-desired revenge of the villains.

In Cobra Kai, his return was not very prominent in the previews released by Netflix. It is unknown if he will come to be another ally of Silver in the expansion of the “evil” dojo or if he will come to the side of the good guys, like Johnny and Chozen did.

Alicia Hannah-Kim Disclosure / Netflix

Kim’s arrival

A new character in the franchise, Kim Da-Eun will be a new teacher at Cobra Kai hired by Terry Silver to help expand the dojo. In addition to training characters like Tory, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) and Kyler (Joe Seo), she will face the alliance formed by Daniel, Johnny and Chozen.

The new antagonist, by the way, has an importance to the franchise that goes beyond her role as a tutor in Cobra Kai. She is the granddaughter of master Kim Sun-Yung, who never appeared in the films or series, but was cited as the man who taught Captain George Turner (Terry Serpico) brutal techniques during the Korean War (1950-1953). Her pupil then passed on everything he had learned to Kreese and Silver.

Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) Disclosure / Netflix

unprecedented partnerships

As it is about to premiere its fifth season, Cobra Kai needs to move its plot beyond what was introduced in previous years. As a result, repeating rivalries that have already been explored a lot could mean a certain erosion of the narrative among fans of the franchise.

For this reason, the new year is unlikely to keep Robbie and Miguel as eternal rivals, mirroring the old feud between Daniel and Johnny. Although the two characters appear again facing each other in the trailer, the bet of the Tangerine is that a partnership will emerge in the final episodes.

This renewal in the dynamics between the characters on the series could also be true for Tory and Samantha (Mary Mouser). At the end of the fourth year, Tory realized that Cobra Kai beat rivals in the tournament only because Terry Silver bribed the referee. In addition to being dissatisfied with the situation, she learned to respect Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), Sam’s mother and Daniel’s wife.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver Disclosure / Netflix

War between Kreese and Silver

At the end of season four, Terry Silver set a trap to frame John Kreese for the attack on Raymond (Paul Walter Hauser) and take control of Cobra Kai for himself. In this way, Johnny’s old master went to prison.

In the fifth year trailers, Kreese appears briefly in sequences that show him getting into trouble with other inmates. With the villain’s future undefined, you can expect him to do whatever it takes to leave jail in search of revenge — even if it means teaming up with Daniel and Johnny to take down Silver.

In a bold move within the franchise, Cobra Kai could still work on a possible redemption of the character in the new episodes. Although he has always given in to his darker side, Kreese has shown more than once that he cares for Johnny and Robbie. This option is unlikely, but not impossible.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will have 10 episodes in all. Netflix has yet to indicate whether the series will be renewed for a possible sixth year.