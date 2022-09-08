Second suspect in Canadian massacre that left 10 dead dies after being captured by police

A man had images released in which he appeared alive, standing next to security agents, without showing resistance or appearing to be injured.

Handout / Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan / AFP

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada



The second alleged perpetrator of the murder of 10 people on an indigenous reservation in Canada, Myles Sanderson, 32, died shortly after being captured by police this Wednesday, 7, according to Canadian public broadcaster “CBC”. The Canadian Mounted Police scheduled a press conference to offer information about their action on Tuesday, 8. The news of Sanderson’s death came as a surprise, as images shared by the public on social media since the moment of his arrest show the fugitive. alive, standing, standing next to a vehicle and surrounded by police. In the images, the suspect appears not to show resistance and also has no apparent injuries. In addition to Myles, his brother, Damien Sanderson He has also been sought since last Sunday, 3, as the alleged perpetrators of the stabbing attack on an Indian reservation in northwest Canada, in which ten people died and another 18 were injured. The body of Damien, 31, was found Monday at the James Smith Cree Nation Indian Reservation, where the attack took place. The police investigate whether Damien was killed by Myles. So far, the authorities have not revealed any hypothesis about the causes of the massacre.

*With information from EFE