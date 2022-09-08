see images of the ‘Tarantula Nebula’ stellar nursery

posted on 06/09/2022 17:08 / updated on 06/09/2022 17:10



(credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

In yet another unprecedented feat, the US Space Agency’s (NASA) James Webb telescope was able to observe thousands of never-before-seen young stars seen in a stellar nursery called 30 Doradus. Nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula for the appearance of its dusty filaments in images from other telescopes, the nursery has long been a favorite of astronomers who study star formation.

The Tarantula Nebula is located 161,000 light-years away. It is home to the hottest and most massive stars known and the results found by James Webb were released this Tuesday (6/9).

Astronomers focused three of Webb’s high-resolution infrared instruments on the Nebula. According to NASA, the region resembles the home of a burrowing tarantula spider, lined with its silk. The cavity of the nebula in the image of the NIRCam by James Webb was excavated by the breathtaking radiation from a cluster of massive young stars — represented by the blue glows in the images.





















According to experts, only the denser surrounding areas of the nebula resist erosion by the stars’ powerful stellar winds, forming pillars that appear to point towards the cluster. In addition, these pillars contain forming protostars, which will eventually emerge from the dusty cocoons and shape the nebula.

The researchers managed to capture precisely this moment in a young star. THE NIRSpec from JWST showed that the star was just beginning to emerge from its pillar and still maintained an insulating cloud of dust around it.

“Without Webb’s high-resolution spectra at infrared wavelengths, this episode of star formation in action could not have been revealed,” NASA explained.





Researchers want answers

The Tarantula Nebula is interesting to astronomers because it has a kind of chemical makeup similar to the gigantic star-forming regions seen at “cosmic noon of the universe,” when the cosmos was only a few billion years old and star formation was just under way. at its peak.

The star-forming regions in the Milky Way are not producing stars at the same furious speed as the Tarantula Nebula and have a different chemical composition. In this way, the Nebula becomes the closest, and easiest to see in detail, example of what was happening in the universe when it reached its bright noon.

The JWST will provide astronomers with the opportunity to compare and contrast observations of star formation in the Tarantula Nebula with the telescope’s deep observations of distant galaxies from the actual cosmic noon era, according to NASA.