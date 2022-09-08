See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Considered by many experts to be a superfood, flaxseed has several health benefits and can help in the weight loss process. Source of fiber, good fats and with anti-inflammatory properties, one of the highlights of the seed is its ability to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood. Understand the reasons:

It has omega 3 and omega 6 – These healthy fats help to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL (good cholesterol) in the blood. The seed is still rich in phytosterols, substances that make up plants and, because they have a structure similar to that of cholesterol, they compete with lipids to be absorbed.