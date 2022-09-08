September 7 becomes a rally with a crowd; opposition goes to TSE

posted on 08/09/2022 05:41 / updated on 08/09/2022 05:42



In his speech to the thousands of supporters, Bolsonaro did not mention the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, but the actions of his government – (Credit: Photos: Ed Alves/CB)

In a show of electoral strength, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) turned the September 7 commemorations into campaign rallies that mobilized crowds in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In the federal capital, the Esplanada dos Ministérios was taken over by supporters of the chief executive. After the civic-military parade, in honor of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, the candidate for reelection made a speech in an electoral tone and was cheered by the public.

Upon arrival at the Esplanade, in a Rolls Royce, Bolsonaro broke security protocol, got out of the car and, on foot, greeted supporters. In retribution, the militants chanted “myth” and repeated attacks on former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader of polls for voting intentions. The Chief Executive even embraced a supporter.

On the stage set up for authorities, Bolsonaro was the only head of Brazilian power. The presidents of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, did not attend. The chief executive had at his side the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan retail chain. The presidents of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves; and from Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

At the end of the parade, on the other side of the avenue, Bolsonaro climbed into a sound car alongside his deputy, General Braga Netto, and Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans). In the speech, broadcast by TV Brasil, a public broadcaster, the chief executive moderated his criticism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “It is everyone’s obligation to play within the four lines of the Constitution. With a re-election, we will bring to the four lines all those who dare to stay outside them”, he stressed.

The stance is different from the one adopted in 2021. On September 7 of last year, Bolsonaro said he would not comply with the STF’s decision and called Minister Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel”. At the time, he also said that the electoral system does not offer “any security”. “Today, everyone knows who the Executive Power is. Everyone knows what the Chamber of Deputies is, they know what the Federal Senate is and what the Federal Supreme Court is”, he enumerated. When the president quoted the Court, protesters booed. “The voice of the people is the voice of God”, amended the Chief Executive.

Without mentioning Lula’s name, Bolsonaro criticized previous governments. He returned to speak of a “struggle of good against evil”. An evil that “lasted for 14 years, that almost broke our homeland and that now wants to return to the scene of the crime”. “They won’t come back,” he emphasized. “The will of the people will be present on the 2nd of October. We are all going to vote. We are going to convince those who think differently from us. We are going to convince them of what is best for our Brazil”, he convened.

Bolsonaro even compared Michelle to Lula’s wife, the anthropologist Rosângela da Silva, to Janja. “There’s nothing to discuss. A woman of God, family and active in my life. She’s not by my side, no. Often, she’s in front of me. And I’ve been talking to single men, to singles who are tired of being unhappy: look for a woman, a princess, marry her to be even happier”, he said.

Soon after, after kissing the woman, Bolsonaro himself led a chorus of “imbrochable, imbrochable, imbrochable” to the protesters. Michelle did not make a speech, but endorsed the cries of “our flag will never be red”, commanded by the president’s supporters.

Bolsonaro once again waved to the electoral base by repeating his opposition to abortion, drug legalization and gender ideology. He also praised his government, highlighting the drop in fuel prices, the recovery of the economy and the boosts in social programs, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$600.

Pacheco

The president of Congress did not attend the ceremony, but posted on Twitter about the date: “The commemorations of this September 7, which marks 200 years of Brazil’s Independence, need to be peaceful, respectful and celebrate love for the homeland, democracy and the rule of law,” he wrote.

Heads of state

World leaders congratulate Brazil on the bicentennial of Independence. Queen Elizabeth II of England used the social network to send congratulations to Brazil. She took advantage of the message to mention the visit she made to the country in 1986, which she said she remembers “with fondness”.

“May we continue to work with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together”, wished the queen. The message was shared by the UK’s charge d’affaires in Brazil, Melanine Hopkins.

The United States, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, preferred to highlight democracy which, in his words, is among the greatest in the West. “The US and Brazil share a commitment to supporting democracy throughout the region and demonstrating its benefits to all people,” he assured.

According to him, countries can “guarantee peace and national security”, as well as reinforce human rights for the next generations and work to “deepen our vital strategic and economic relationship”.

Vladimir Putin, President Russia, who received Bolsonaro’s visit in February, congratulated Brazil and highlighted the “strategic partnership” between the countries. “I am sure that, through mutual efforts, we will ensure the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Russia and Brazil for the benefit of our peoples”, reported Sputnik news agency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that Brazil has developed peacefully, with “independence and autonomy” and has an important role in regional and international affairs. In the assessment of the head of state, Sino-Brazilian relations are on the rise.

Moraes salutes the date; opposition goes to TSE

Not to mention the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, welcomed the bicentennial of Independence and the beginning of the realization of the democratic rule of law.

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) posted a message on Twitter minutes after the civic-military parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, while the public waited for Bolsonaro’s speech on top of a sound car in front of Congress.

“The bicentennial of our Independence deserves to be celebrated with great pride and honor by all Brazilians, because, 200 years ago, we started the construction of a free Brazil and the historic march towards the realization of our democratic rule of law”, says the message.

The STF, on the other hand, released a video, on its Twitter profile, in which it explains how the members of the Court are nominated and appointed. “Respecting the Constitution is defending democracy,” reads the recording. The post took place in the midst of Bolsonarista acts on the 7th of September. Some protesters carried banners with requests for military intervention and dismissal of STF ministers.

The material was published with the question “Do you know why you didn’t vote for any minister of the STF? Understand here”. In the video, it is explained that, according to the Constitution, the ministers of the Supreme are appointed by the president and then undergo a hearing in the Senate. Only then, if approved, are they appointed to the Court.

“You do not vote directly, but participate in the choice”, the recording says. The argument is that, by choosing the Chief Executive and the parliamentarians who make up the National Congress, the population indirectly participates in the process.

Yesterday, the STF building received police reinforcement. Iron bars were placed next to the Ministry of Health, leaving people who followed Bolsonaro’s speech further away from the Court than they did last year.

In 2021, the guardrails were after the Itamaraty, and there were several attempts by the protesters, who were camped on the Esplanade, to overcome the barrier.

Security for the 7th of September was planned in conjunction with the Security Forces of the Federal District, the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic. Access to the Esplanade was closed on Tuesday and the circulation of vehicles was prohibited.

Judicialization

PSol and PT will trigger the TSE pointing out the abuse of economic and political power by the Chief Executive in the acts of September 7th. “Bolsonaro made unquestionable use of an official event to speak as a candidate. There is overwhelming abuse of economic and political power, with the use of public resources, of a large public structure, to campaign”, say the lawyers representing the Brazil Coalition of Esperança, which has former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as a candidate. “The speeches of this wide-open rally were broadcast live across the nation, including through TV Brasil, a state-owned TV,” they added.

Deputy Sâmia Bomfim, leader of the PSol bench in the Chamber, emphasized that “Bolsonaro called the protesters to the polls, used the campaign slogan and used the Armed Forces to build a rally”.

The PDT has already asked the TSE to investigate whether campaign resources were used to sponsor demonstrations and caravans of supporters in the acts.