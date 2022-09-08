September 7: Presidents of the Chamber, Senate and STF do not attend the parade – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro, First Lady Michelle and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
President Jair Bolsonaro, alongside First Lady Michelle and the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the only head of power in Brazil to attend the military parade held at Esplanada dos Ministries in Brasília, this Wednesday (7/9). Senate Presidents Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD/MG); from the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PL/AL) and from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, were invited, but did not attend the ceremony.

On social media, Pacheco said that the September 7 celebrations “need to be peaceful, respectful and celebrate love for the country, democracy and the rule of law”.

Lira also spoke on social media about the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. The Chamber president highlighted that Brazil today has a “future of challenges, difficult but necessary decisions and great achievements to be achieved.”

“Independent Brazil is always looking ahead”, he concluded.

On the podium after disagreements

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, one of the authorities present on the official platform alongside Bolsonaro, to watch the military parade in celebration of the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence.

“Whoever invites for lunch decides whether to have lunch or not,” said Sousa Poca. The president of Portugal also said that he understood the Brazilian political context, but recalled that, last year, he was in Brazil and spoke with a former Brazilian president and, even so, Bolsonaro called him for lunch. “So there is a parallel in the situation”, he stressed.

