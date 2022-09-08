September 7: World leaders congratulate Brazil on 200 years of independence | World

This Wednesday (7) Brazil completes 200 years of independence and some world leaders left their messages in a tone of congratulations to Brazil.

“Amidst the celebration of the important occasion of 200 years of independence, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and send my congratulations to the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil, remembering with affection my visit to the country in 1968. May we continue to work with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a message.

The Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken, sent a message to Brazil this Wednesday (7) congratulating the country on 200 years of independence.

“The United States and Brazil continue to work to deepen our vital strategic and economic relationship. Together, our countries can ensure regional peace and security, advance human rights and racial justice, and build a safe, healthy, sustainable, and prosperous future.” for the next generations”, says the message.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to Brazil for 200 years of independence, reported the Chinese state news agency “Xinhua”.

“Brazil is committed to an independent path of peaceful development and plays an important role in regional and international affairs,” says the publication.

The text also has an observation about the last BRICS meeting that, for Xi Jinping, contributed to world peace and development.

The official twitter profile of the Argentine Chancellery published a message to the Brazilian people as well.

“We salute the Brazilian people and their government on account of the celebration of 200 years of their independence. We will continue working towards an ever stronger integration”, says the publication.

The official profile of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru also commented on the date.

“Peru celebrates the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, celebrates its history and culture and wishes for an increasingly full Peruvian-Brazilian brotherhood, with democracy, prosperity and sustainable development”, says the publication.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico also used social networks to send a message to the Brazilian people.