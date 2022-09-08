Series B champion cruiser? Mathematician says when this can happen

Professor at the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Gilcione Costa designed in which round Cruzeiro could lift the Serie B trophy of the Brazilian Championship.
With ten rounds to go, Raposa leads the competition and has, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia. According to UFMG, this gives the celestial team a 95.1% chance of winning the national title. Tricolor has 3.7%, followed by Grmio (0.86%) and Vasco (0.31%).
In the 35th round, Cruzeiro will face Vila Nova in a game scheduled for October 14 (Friday), at 8:30 pm, at the Oba stadium, in Goinia-GO. The next duel, for the 36th round, will be against Guarani, in Belo Horizonte. There is still no decision on the date and time of departure.
“Cruzeiro has a 5% chance of not being the champion. He has a very good home team history. In fact, for Cruzeiro not to be the champion, it has to be another Brazilian with ten games to go. champion”, explained the teacher.
final score
Also while participating in the podcast, Gilcione showed a study in which he points out how many points Cruzeiro should close this edition of Series B with.
“Cruzeiro has a 56% chance of having 74 points. With this score, if he confirms the trend, he already has a 98.8% chance of being champion. That is, it is very unlikely that he will not be the champion”, said.
Round-by-round title chance
32nd round – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro – 0.06%
33rd round – Cruzeiro vs Ituano – 4.07%
34th round – Sport x Cruzeiro – 16.9%
35th round – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – 42.2%
36th round – Cruzeiro x Guarani – 69.4%
37th round – Novorizontino x Cruzeiro – 85.6%
38th round – Cruzeiro vs CSA – 94.9%