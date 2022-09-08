SESC-DF opens selection process with four vacancies for Nursing Technicians — District Policy Portal





The SESC-DF opened, this Monday (5), four vacancies for Nursing Technicians, one of them for the area of ​​occupational medicine and the others for patient care.

Among the requirements for the vacancies are having completed high school, completion of the Technical Nursing course, with active COREN-DF. For the vacancy in the area of ​​occupational medicine, active registration with the Regional Council of the category and minimum experience of 6 months as an Occupational Nursing Technician is required. For other vacancies, a minimum experience of 6 months is required, preferably in outpatient care, educational activities and/or collective health.

For all positions, salaries are R$2,670, with face-to-face work and effective hiring by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). Food ticket of R$ 37.00 and day care allowance in the amount of R$ 370.27. In addition, those selected for these vacancies will benefit from medical assistance, life insurance and transportation vouchers.

Advertising

After the 3-month period, SESC-DF also makes available the PIES – Sports Incentive Program, where the employee can choose a sport or gym funded by the institution.

After 1 year of employment, employees also have the benefit of training aid, in the modalities of high school, undergraduate and graduate education, with the choice of any course, as long as it is related to the area of ​​activity at SESC-DF.

Registration will continue until September 12, 2022, on the Sesc-DF website (www.sescdf.com.br), in the Selection Process tab. The application is online through the Empregare platform.