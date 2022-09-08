‘Shame on your face’

Reproduction, Instagram

Camila Queiroz lost patience with an internet user this Wednesday afternoon (07). It all started when a follower confused Klebber Toledo with Chay Suede and made a serious insinuation about Jade Picon, who will play a romantic partner with the actor in “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera.

“Aren’t you afraid Jade will steal Klebber from you? Trust!”wrote the follower of Camila Queiroz, who is confirmed as the presenter of the second season of “Marriage as Blind”, on Netflix.

Camila cleared up the confusion and even gave a message to the outrageous internet user. “I was wondering here if you confused Klebber with Chay now in the soap opera. But even so, he respects the actors, he takes shame in his face, he respects his wife too. What an ugly thing to do that on the internet”fired the actress.

CHAY SUEDE TALKS ABOUT WORKING WITH JADE PICON

Chay Suede, Jade’s true love interest in “Travessia”, is full of praise for her co-star. In conversation with fans on social media, he was satisfied with the performance of the beginner.

“I’m really enjoying it! My little partner. Today was our first scene together, her first scene in her life. It was really cool and special. Since the preparation, we got along well. Kisses, Jadoca!“, said Chay.

