Shipwreck in Belém: 14 deaths are confirmed and 26 people are missing; vessel left clandestine port, says Arcon | For

The Public Security Secretariat (Segup) and the Navy confirmed 14 deaths. There were 70 people on the boat and 30 of them were rescued or managed to save themselves, according to Segup.

You Firefighters search for 26 missing with support from divers. At least nine vessels and a helicopter are also used in the searches. At 1:30 pm, the Scientific Expertise of Pará had not yet been called.

Images circulating on social networks and recorded by a passenger show when water begins to enter the boat – see in the video above. The Navy says it will investigate the wreck.

The vessel was traveling between the town of Camará, in the city of Cachoeira do Arari, in the archipelago of Marajó, to Belém. The shipwreck occurred near the island of Cotijuba, around 9:30 am.

The Santa Lourdes speedboat belongs to the company M. Souza Navegação, which had already been notified by Arcon for operating without authorization. O g1 looked for the company and awaits return. The cause of the sinking was not reported by the authorities.

“The Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services of the State of the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa) informs that it had already notified the company responsible for the vessel and informed the Port Authority about the irregularity of the waterway transport that was being carried out. does not have authorization to carry out intercity water transport of passengers with the state agency and made the trip departing from a clandestine port in the town of Camará, Marajó,” the agency said in a statement.

In a statement, the Navy reported that “teams of Naval Inspectors from the Captaincy of the Ports of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR) and from the River Hydroceanographic Notice “Rio Xingu” are carrying out searches at the site.

“So far, 14 deaths have been confirmed. CPAOR will launch an Administrative Inquiry to determine the possible causes and those responsible for what happened. The Navy regrets what happened and informs that it is continuing to search the place”, informed the Port Authority in a statement. .

After a shipwreck in the region of Belém, a beach on the island of Cotijuba was being used to receive rescued people this Thursday

Videos circulating on social media show reports of some rescued people saying that the vessel sank completely with people inside.

“The propeller stopped in the middle of the bay [do Marajó] and the captain warned no one to despair, but the speedboat started to sink out of nowhere and people started jumping off the speedboat. There were a lot of elderly people and children on the boat “, reported one of the passengers after saving himself.

The Belém Department of Health (Sesma) is providing care to the rescued. “The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) is in the area, through the ambulance and ambulances, helping to rescue the victims of the accident,” he said in a statement.

According to the city hall of Belém, the survivors are being taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) on the island of Cotijuba and to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Icoaraci and UBS Marambaia, both in the mainland region of the capital of Pará.

