Shopee creates new fee in Brazil and reduces exposure of sellers who delay

Consolidated in the Brazilian market, Shopee is going through some changes in its policies. This September, the company created a fee, called “transaction fee” of 2% on the sale of each product sold. Billing started on September 1st.

Thereafter, for merchants who do not accept the free shipping plan offered to customers, the final total fee goes from 12% to 14%. For those sellers who are on the free shipping plan, the rate goes up from 18% to 20%.

It is worth remembering that there have been no changes or increases in rates for more than a year. At the time, there was an increase in the free shipping plan, from 12% to 18%. Now, Shopee starts charging fee levels among the highest in the country — the cap has ranged from 20% to 22%.

The commission will be charged up to the ceiling of BRL 100, that is, if the final charge exceeds BRL 100, it will charge this ceiling. This was maintained in relation to the practice already in place.

In the statement to tenants sent in August, the company justifies the changes “with the aim of improving operations” in the country.

Punishment to sellers who do not ship the products

In addition to creating a fee, Shopee announced a new sales policy. Now, merchants with a non-shipment rate of more than 5% in the last two months — that is, that were not delivered by the seller — will be hidden from searches, discovered of the day and lightning offer. They will be hidden for up to four weeks. Items will only be available at the retailer’s store.

“Free Market already works like this. And Shopee is ‘raising’ the rule to improve its level of service, trying to reduce delays”, said a medium-sized beauty items retailer in an interview with Valor Econômico. “This forces the ‘seller’ to adjust or he is out of business”.



Continues after advertising

Shopee has been tightening penalties for merchants in order to reduce the non-shipment rate. If the merchant has too many penalties (they are measured in number of points) they can even have their account frozen for 28 days and have a suspension on creating and editing ads. This measure did not previously exist.

Shopee has even worsened the conditions for merchants referred by other partners. They are charged a fee for not shipping products.

Via: Valor Econômico

…..