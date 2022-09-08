Shopee creates new tax in the country and starts to “hide” sellers who do not deliver

If yesterday we showed Shopee’s hiring problems revealed by Reuters, today the news involving the Singapore company is about changes in tax collections in the country, published in Valor Econômico. That’s because, since September 1, the company began to charge a “transaction fee” of 2% on the sale. This new fee, which did not exist before, will be added to the fee charged on the sale of each product sold.

As a result, in the standard program, for merchants who do not accept the free shipping plan offered to customers, the total final fee increases from 12% to 14% after September. In the extra free shipping program (retailers who are part of this plan) the final rate rises from 18% to 20%.

The last change was just over a year ago, when that last rate (free shipping plan) had gone from 12% to 18% — and now, to 20%. In this way, Shopee starts to charge levels of fees among the highest in the country — the ceiling has varied from 20% to 22%.

How will the charge be?

The commission will be charged up to the ceiling of BRL 100, that is, if the final charge exceeds BRL 100, it will charge this ceiling. This was maintained in relation to the practice already in place. In the statement to tenants sent in August, the company justifies the changes “with the aim of improving operations” in the country.

“What will happen is a transfer of this to the buyer. Prices tend to go up, since the ‘seller’ will not want to absorb it because everyone starts to pass it on”, said a consultant who works as a service provider to shopkeepers.

Shopee’s more restrictive policy of granting benefits to consumers in Brazil and to tenants has been taking place throughout this year, with increased logistics costs and higher capital costs. Other platforms that have adopted this same policy. Yes, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre, Americanas and Via worsened conditions for shopkeepers and/or consumers from the end of 2021.

With the changes in Shopee since September, the market’s expectation is that this movement of adjustments will also end up being maintained throughout the second half of the year. This is because, as all platforms have been changing the rules, companies are less afraid of losing market.

Penalty to sellers

Shopee also informed merchants that products with a non-shipment rate of more than 5% in the last two months – that is, that were not delivered by the seller – will be hidden from searches, finds of the day and flash offer. They will be hidden for up to four weeks. Items will only be available at the retailer’s store.

“Free Market already works like this. And Shopee is ‘raising’ the bar to improve their level of service, trying to reduce delays,” said a mid-sized beauty retailer. “That forces the ‘seller’ to adjust or he’s out of business.”

According to what was found, the company even tightened the policy of penalty to shopkeepers in order to reduce the rate of non-shipment of goods. If the merchant has too many penalties (they are measured in number of points) they can even have their account frozen for 28 days and have a suspension on creating and editing ads. This measure did not previously exist.

Shopee has even worsened the conditions for merchants referred by other partners. They are charged a fee for not shipping products. For the other sellers, the freight charge rate (6%) was maintained. Sought, the company did not manifest until the closing of this matter.

losses and gains

Figures from Sea Limited’s second quarter balance sheet show that the company has been seeking to reduce losses in the country. Data published by the company in August shows that the (adjusted) loss before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation per order in Brazil was US$ 1.42 from April to June, or R$ 7.43 June 30).

From January to June, this loss was US$ 1.52, therefore, a decrease of US$ 0.10 between the quarters. From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, the decrease reached about $0.50.

In 2021, analysts believe that Shopee subsidized more its customers and shopkeepers in the country, to try to gain market share of more mature local platforms (Americanas, Magazine Luiza), in an action that would be giving results, according to “market share” estimates made by analysts. of banks.

In 2022, with an increase in local costs and expenses, it has been necessary to pass on this impact in more limited actions of free shipping to the customer and charging fees to retailers.

Source: Valor Econômico