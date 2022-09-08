Shopee increases the amount of fees charged to sellers in Brazil

Shopee’s parent group Sea is valued at $32.8 billion

On August 16, when it released its second quarter balance sheet, Sea, a Singapore group, decided to suspend the annual revenue forecast for Shopee, its e-commerce arm. Until then, the company predicted that the unit would earn between US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 9.1 billion in 2022.

The measure was taken in light of the increasingly uncertain macroeconomic scenario and, in the wake of the decision, the group stressed that it was proactively modifying its strategies to focus even more on efficiency and the division’s profitability.

This Tuesday, September 6th, exactly three weeks after this announcement, a report from Goldman Sachs brings to light one of the measures taken in this direction by Shopee in what is considered one of the main markets for the operation: Brazil.

According to the American bank, since September 1st, Shopee has expanded its take rate – transaction intermediation fee – charged to sellers of its platform in the Brazilian market. In the standard plan, the commission went from 12% to 14%, while in the premium plan, the change went from 18% to 20%.

“This price change comes amid similar changes by rivals in the Brazilian market and Sea’s focus on capital preservation,” said analysts Irma Sgarz, Felipe Rached and Gustavo Fratini of Goldman Sachs.

The trio highlighted other changes promoted by Shopee in the country with the aim of improving the level of service on the platform. One of the novelties comprises its program aimed at the main sellers, which determines which sellers will appear prominently in the search for a particular product or category.

The company has launched a feature that mandates to maintain a rate of unshipped products of less than 2%, so that the seller remains in a prominent position. At the same time, those who register rates above 5% will no longer have their products displayed in searches. Items will only be available in the seller’s shop.

These measures have as a background the result obtained by Sea in the second quarter. In the period, the group reported a net loss of R$ 569.8 million, which represented a growth of 77.4% over the loss of US$ 321.1 million reported in the same period, a year earlier.

Between April and June, the group recorded revenue of US$ 2.94 billion, an annual increase of 29%. In the e-commerce division, revenue grew 75.6% to $1.75 billion, with a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $19 billion, up 27.2%.

Shopee’s operating loss, however, grew from $579.8 million a year ago to $648.1 million in the second quarter. In Brazil, the company, which does not disclose the consolidated results of the operation, reported an annual increase in revenue of 270%.

Shopee arrived in Brazil in 2019 and since then has been gaining ground in the local market. In March of this year, Goldman Sachs estimated, in another report, that the company had reached a 5% share in Brazilian e-commerce in 2021, and predicted that the company would probably end 2022 with a “high-digit” share in the country. .

The status achieved by Shopee was accompanied, however, by accusations that the platform sells counterfeit products or without an invoice. In the wake of these complaints, in July, the company’s distribution centers in São Paulo were subject to an inspection by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

As a result, Anatel reported that it seized around 2,000 non-approved telecommunications products, with an estimated value of R$53,000. The list included items such as cell phones, cell phone chargers, smartwatches, bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Before visiting Shopee’s facilities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the agency had already inspected Amazon and Mercado Livre centers, seizing, respectively, 5,700 and about 10,000 products under the same conditions.

The distribution centers indicate, however, that Shopee and Sea continue to bet on Brazil. Also in July, the company announced the opening of five new units in the country, expanding its local network to six structures in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. At the time, the company reported that it had more than 150 vacancies in its logistics area.

Hiring, however, seems to be, at the moment, another point of attention on the platform. According to a report published this Tuesday, September 6, by the ReutersShopee canceled dozens of job postings across its global operation.

According to sources heard by the Reuters, the decision would have been taken just a few days before the hired professionals started their duties. Sought, Sea confirmed that it had suspended some of the recent hires, but did not confirm how many vacancies had been excluded in this process.

The fact is that the measure was preceded by other recent moves by the group, which reduced its staff in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam during the year.

In the specific case of Shopee, Sea ended the platform’s operations in India, in March, and in Spain, in June, in addition to promoting cuts in the ShopeePay payments arm and in the food delivery arm, ShopeeFood.

Sea shares closed today at US$58.42, down 2.52%. In the year, the company’s shares accumulated a devaluation close to 74%. The company, which was worth more than $200 billion in October 2021, is now valued at $32.8 billion.