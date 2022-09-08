‘Should have touched the ball but completely forgot’

Champions: Mbappé had the opportunity to assist Neymar in the 2nd half of PSG’s victory over Juventus, but he preferred to hit the goal

Not the French newspaper L’Equipe “forgave” the attacker Kylian Mbappe for your “hungry” thing with Neymar during the 2-1 victory over Juventus, last Tuesday (6), for the Champions League.

In its assessment of the players, the diary gave it a high rating, a beautiful 8for the performance of the centre-forward, who scored the two goals of the Parisian triumph.

However, Mbappé was also criticized for not having played the ball to Neymar in the 19th minute of the 2nd half, in a move that could have generated the home team’s 3rd goal.

Instead of rolling the ball to the Brazilian, who appeared free in the small area, the “Ninja Turtle” preferred to hit the goal and missed by a lot.

“He scored two beautiful volley goals in the 1st half. On both occasions, he was the origin and the end of the play, making good combinations with Neymar and Hakimi”, began the vehicle, in its analysis of Mbappé.

“However, he should have returned the favor to Neymar and played the ball at 19 of the 2nd half. He ended up forgetting completely”, he stressed.

In an interview with the channel RMC Sport after the match, Mbappé made light of decision-making on the move.

“About my mistake when it was 2-0, I’ve already lost many chances in my life. I’m going to score a lot of goals and miss a lot of goals. That happens in the game”, he said.

“It’s not losing a chance that you penalize your team, but thinking about mistakes”, he added.

already the technician Christophe Galtier preferred to put “hot cloths” and fled on a tangent when asked about the topic.

“I don’t know if Kylian saw Neymar (in the shot). He didn’t have the right angle. Obviously a goal there would give us a big relief. but we started the competition well”, he argued.